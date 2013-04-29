Atlas Genius
AWOLNATION, Matt and Kim, Grouplove Among Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage Headliners
The lineup roll out at Summerfest continues. This morning the festival announced its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage headliners.June 26 8:00 pm twenty one pilots 10:00 pm GrouploveJune 27 8:00 pm Capital Cities .. more
Apr 29, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Just Announced: The Residents, Frightened Rabbit, Railroad Earth and More
As the 2012 concert year slows to a chilly, Christmas-y halt, the Pabst Theater Foundation has turned its sites toward 2013, announcing a number of shows at its venues this morning, including:* Pensive indie-rockers Frightened Rabbit, which will.. more
Dec 10, 2012 4:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Thread Baring
Through Friday, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery displays a provocative concept: masculine artists working in the traditionally feminine art form of fiber. The gallery’s current exhibition featuring nationally renow... more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Testing Next Year’s Lies Today
For a preview of coming attractions, simply turn onthe FOX News Channel or any right-wing %uFFFD 2009Creators.com. ,News Features more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments