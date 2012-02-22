Atomic Records
The Promise Ring Reunites and Reminisces
Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
The Zombie Corpse of Atomic Records
Atomic is back in business, but probably not the Atomic you were hoping for. The East Locust Street storefront that once hosted Atomic Records, Milwaukee\'s most storied independent music store now houses a pipe and paraphernalia shop called Atomi.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Atomic Glass Continues to Play on the Atomic Records Legacy
<p>Today has been marked by terrible news for local businesses. First came the news that <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/milwaukee/owner-says-rosebud-times-theaters-to-close-1149dpb-139828233.html\">the Times Cinema and Rosebud Theater will.. more
Feb 21, 2012 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 1 Comments
A New Play In Plymouth
It’s been kind of a busy summer for debuts . . . come September, there will have been some half a dozen new shows making their first trip to the stage in and around Milwaukee. Next week’s Playdaters with Neil Haven sounds interesting. Last mo.. more
Aug 19, 2010 11:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gentle Friendly's "Ride Slow" Does Lo-Fi Right
Gentle Friendly hail from London, but their sound is distinctly American, suggesting at varying moments No Age's noisy minimalism, Animal Collective's hazy head trips, Liars' percussive clatter and The Mae Shi's synthy spaz-outs. Released statesid.. more
Mar 22, 2010 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Thomas Pynchon’s ‘Inherent Vice’ a Must-Read
Thomas Pynchon—post-surreal political hippie/punkslinger of prose full of history, Inherent Vice ,Books more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books 10 Comments
Cheap Album Round-Up: RIP Atomic Edition
Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Atomic Closes For Good Sunday
Atomic Records closes shop for good Sunday, so if you've been putting off that last visit, you're running out of time. Everything in the store is 30% off today, 40% off tomorrow and 50% off Sunday; hours are noon to six. The store was well stocke.. more
Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Vinyl’s Back?
Remember records? Those 12- or 7-inch vinyl discs we used to spin at 33 or 45 rpms? They're back, and their popularity is increasing faster than the price of oil during a hurricane. According to Rich Menning, whose independe,A&E Feature more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols A&E Feature 2 Comments
Die Kreuzen Members Reunite for Atomic Benefit
Members of 1980s hardcore boundary pushers Die Kreuzen reunited briefly last night for a surprise performance as part of a benefit concert for Atomic Records, the iconic independent record store which will close next month. With no introduction an.. more
Feb 15, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sometime Sweet Susan Talks Atomic Reunion
Although Sometime Sweet Susan are little remembered beyond the Milwaukee audiences that witnessed them first hand, the trio's albums hold-up as prime examples of the region's early-'90s underground rock. Their mercurial noise-pop was shaped the tu.. more
Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
An Atomic Valentine
Atomic Records wasn't just a passive observer of the Milwaukee music scene, explains Damian Strigens. It actively shaped the scene, fostering local bands and, sometimes, even birthing them. Strigen,Local Music more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Badger A Go-Go Captured Milwaukee's '80s Music Scene
Twenty years ago Atomic Records released an album that remains an essential listen for any student of Milwaukee music history—Badger A Go-Go, a compilation that testified to the city's vibrant late-'80s college-rock scene. The bands featured rema.. more
Jan 29, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
No Deals Yet at Circuit City
Circuit City's 60-day liquidation of its remaining stores was supposed to begin yesterday, but when I visited the chain's South 76th Street location yesterday hoping to score some discounted CDs I didn't find any actual deals. The store was filled.. more
Jan 18, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A World Without Atomic Records
Though Milwaukee music lovers were saddened to learn last month that Atomic Records will close this winter, few were genuinely shocked. The music industry was struggling long before the greater economic ,Music Feature more
Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 7 Comments
WMSE Needs Cash, Too
Dec 5, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Atomic Records to Close
Dec 5, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Book Festival
The Milwaukee Book Festival, which runs through Oct. 14, welcomes yet another author tonig The Brief Wonderous Life of Oscar Wao ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jennifer O'Connor Really Likes Milwaukee
It's tough to tell whether she's always this bubbly, but Matador Records songstress Jennifer O'Connor had nothing but kind things to say about Milwaukee after her appearance here last week at the Cactus Club. In a blog post, she writes, "Milwaukee.. more
Jul 21, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Fearless Cynic
Controversialcomedian Bill Maher, whose digs can strike the funny bone while Borat ,A&E Feature more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Lora Nigro A&E Feature