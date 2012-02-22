RSS

Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Atomic is back in business, but probably not the Atomic you were hoping for. The East Locust Street storefront that once hosted Atomic Records, Milwaukee\'s most storied independent music store now houses a pipe and paraphernalia shop called Atomi.. more

Feb 21, 2012 11:00 PM On Music

<p>Today has been marked by terrible news for local businesses. First came the news that <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/milwaukee/owner-says-rosebud-times-theaters-to-close-1149dpb-139828233.html\">the Times Cinema and Rosebud Theater will.. more

Feb 21, 2012 9:30 PM On Music 1 Comments

  It’s been kind of a busy summer for debuts . . . come September, there will have been some half a dozen new shows making their first trip to the stage in and around Milwaukee. Next week’s Playdaters with Neil Haven sounds interesting. Last mo.. more

Aug 19, 2010 11:29 PM Theater

Gentle Friendly hail from London, but their sound is distinctly American, suggesting at varying moments No Age's noisy minimalism, Animal Collective's hazy head trips, Liars' percussive clatter and The Mae Shi's synthy spaz-outs. Released statesid.. more

Mar 22, 2010 6:40 PM On Music

Thomas Pynchon—post-surreal political hippie/punkslinger of prose full of history, Inherent Vice ,Books more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Books 10 Comments

Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Atomic Records closes shop for good Sunday, so if you've been putting off that last visit, you're running out of time. Everything in the store is 30% off today, 40% off tomorrow and 50% off Sunday; hours are noon to six. The store was well stocke.. more

Mar 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Remember records? Those 12- or 7-inch vinyl discs we used to spin at 33 or 45 rpms? They're back, and their popularity is increasing faster than the price of oil during a hurricane. According to Rich Menning, whose independe,A&E Feature more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

Members of 1980s hardcore boundary pushers Die Kreuzen reunited briefly last night for a surprise performance as part of a benefit concert for Atomic Records, the iconic independent record store which will close next month. With no introduction an.. more

Feb 15, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Although Sometime Sweet Susan are little remembered beyond the Milwaukee audiences that witnessed them first hand, the trio's albums hold-up as prime examples of the region's early-'90s underground rock. Their mercurial noise-pop was shaped the tu.. more

Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Atomic Records wasn't just a passive observer of the Milwaukee music scene, explains Damian Strigens. It actively shaped the scene, fostering local bands and, sometimes, even birthing them. Strigen,Local Music more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

Twenty years ago Atomic Records released an album that remains an essential listen for any student of Milwaukee music history—Badger A Go-Go, a compilation that testified to the city's vibrant late-'80s college-rock scene. The bands featured rema.. more

Jan 29, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Circuit City's 60-day liquidation of its remaining stores was supposed to begin yesterday, but when I visited the chain's South 76th Street location yesterday hoping to score some discounted CDs I didn't find any actual deals. The store was filled.. more

Jan 18, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Though Milwaukee music lovers were saddened to learn last month that Atomic Records will close this winter, few were genuinely shocked. The music industry was struggling long before the greater economic ,Music Feature more

Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 7 Comments

Dec 5, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Dec 5, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

The Milwaukee Book Festival, which runs through Oct. 14, welcomes yet another author tonig The Brief Wonderous Life of Oscar Wao ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It's tough to tell whether she's always this bubbly, but Matador Records songstress Jennifer O'Connor had nothing but kind things to say about Milwaukee after her appearance here last week at the Cactus Club. In a blog post, she writes, "Milwaukee.. more

Jul 21, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

   Controversialcomedian Bill Maher, whose digs can strike the funny bone while Borat ,A&E Feature more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

