RSS

The Atomic Spins

albumreview_stripedfrogs.jpg.jpe

A distinct international retro vibe hops across The Striped Frogs’ debut, Dissected, driven in large part by vocalist/guitarist Klaus Veitinger, whose friendly yet unconventional delivery feels immediately familiar. Clever wordplay, contemp... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:07 PM Album Reviews

onmusic_theatomicspins.jpg.jpe

It sometimes feels like it’s been written out of history, but there was a moment in the late ’80s when college rock sounded tough, marked by sharp guitars, hard drums, beefy production and a general sense of bluster. It may not have been as macho .. more

Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM On Music

blogimage11077.jpe

Ruth Grotenrath (1912-1988) studied at Milwaukee’s Layton School of Art, but it appears that she truly connected her heart and talent to France and Fauvism. In viewing the works of Grotenrath, one can see how Fauvism, an early-20th-century ... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES