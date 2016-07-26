The Atomic Spins
The Striped Frogs: Dissected
A distinct international retro vibe hops across The Striped Frogs’ debut, Dissected, driven in large part by vocalist/guitarist Klaus Veitinger, whose friendly yet unconventional delivery feels immediately familiar. Clever wordplay, contemp... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Atomic Spins Tap the Tougher Side of College Rock
It sometimes feels like it’s been written out of history, but there was a moment in the late ’80s when college rock sounded tough, marked by sharp guitars, hard drums, beefy production and a general sense of bluster. It may not have been as macho .. more
Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
MWA’s ‘Playful Images’ Highlight Ruth Grotenrath
Ruth Grotenrath (1912-1988) studied at Milwaukee’s Layton School of Art, but it appears that she truly connected her heart and talent to France and Fauvism. In viewing the works of Grotenrath, one can see how Fauvism, an early-20th-century ... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts