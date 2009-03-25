Ats
Milwaukee Sketchfest Benefit This Weekend
The fourth annual Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival is just around the corner on the other side of summer. As near as I can make out, one day longer than last year’s festival, the 2009 Milwaukee Sketchfest will run August 6 – 9. The Sketchfes.. more
Mar 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead
For the second time this season, the Milwaukee Rep is calling on a single actor to carry a The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
How To Interview over the Phone
Recently, one of my clients shared his experience with a phone interview that he was thrilled to receive. As the interview proceeded, Ben found he was talking to someone on a cell phone in rush hour traf,News more
Nov 23, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel News
The Radiators
Part of an earlier breed of party bands, The Radiators presaged the current jam-band move Blender ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Upcoming Soulstice Fundraiser
It’s kind of odd having a week without any real theatre openings. For the first time since the first weekend in September, I’m not attending anything. As would be expected from this (and a relatively quiet December ahead) the theatre openings ahea.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater