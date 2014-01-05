RSS

Attack

Poetic, laconic and elliptical, director David Lowery conjures some of the spirit of early Terrence Malick. Set in a dusty Texas town in the early ’70s, the story follows a romantic outlaw with more persistence than good sense (Casey Afflec... more

Jan 5, 2014 10:18 PM Home Movies

This action-comedy was originally conceived as a vehicle for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, in the wake of their Wedding Crashers success. Years passed before the project was assigned to Baltasar Kormákur, an Icelandic director who went with... more

Jul 31, 2013 12:15 AM Film Clips

Somehow Republicans continue to successfully divert public attention from Wisconsin's leading role... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 18 Comments

\nThe Alchemist Theatre will be holding auditions for a number of brand new theatre shows and kind of a weird musical. Here’s a look\nFREE 2 B YOU & MEokay just hearing that title shoots a melody into my head from grade school that I’d rather not .. more

Dec 15, 2011 2:18 PM Theater

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrettdeservedly is receiving an outpouring of good will from all over thecountry, including from President Barack Obama, for an act of goodcitizenship that resulted in the mayor ,Taking Liberties more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Amongmany well-wishers from across the country, President Barack Obamacalled Mayor Tom B Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

I swear upon swearing that academics are very smart people, and it’s incredibly inappropriate for me to take childish delight at Columbia Graduate School of Journalism Dean Nicholas Lemann accidentally sending his class a self evaluation rather th.. more

Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

They will try to Swift Boat me,”said Barack Obama in the days before the New Hampsh ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Columns more

Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Columns

