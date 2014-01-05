Attack
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Jan. 6
Poetic, laconic and elliptical, director David Lowery conjures some of the spirit of early Terrence Malick. Set in a dusty Texas town in the early ’70s, the story follows a romantic outlaw with more persistence than good sense (Casey Afflec... more
Jan 5, 2014 10:18 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: July 30
This action-comedy was originally conceived as a vehicle for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, in the wake of their Wedding Crashers success. Years passed before the project was assigned to Baltasar Kormákur, an Icelandic director who went with... more
Jul 31, 2013 12:15 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Republican War on Voting
Somehow Republicans continue to successfully divert public attention from Wisconsin's leading role... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
Alchemist Auditions
\nThe Alchemist Theatre will be holding auditions for a number of brand new theatre shows and kind of a weird musical. Here’s a look\nFREE 2 B YOU & MEokay just hearing that title shoots a melody into my head from grade school that I’d rather not .. more
Dec 15, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Nice-Guy Politics
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrettdeservedly is receiving an outpouring of good will from all over thecountry, including from President Barack Obama, for an act of goodcitizenship that resulted in the mayor ,Taking Liberties more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Hero of the Week: Citizen Tom Barrett
Amongmany well-wishers from across the country, President Barack Obamacalled Mayor Tom B Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Mea Culpa Monday - Masters of Science in Journalism edition
I swear upon swearing that academics are very smart people, and it’s incredibly inappropriate for me to take childish delight at Columbia Graduate School of Journalism Dean Nicholas Lemann accidentally sending his class a self evaluation rather th.. more
Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Coming Attack on Barack
They will try to Swift Boat me,”said Barack Obama in the days before the New Hampsh ' 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Columns more
Jan 31, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason Columns