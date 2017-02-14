Attorney General
Confirmation Bias
As expected, Vice President Mike Pence confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary with a historic tie-breaking vote. It is a huge blow to anyone who cares about competency, public education or ethics in government. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:55 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 7 Comments
Brad Schimel’s Political Department of Justice
It’s sad—and distressing—to witness how state Attorney General Brad Schimel has politicized the Department of Justice. Instead of providing unbiased, professional representation for the state, Schimel has transformed the department into a R... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Privatizing the Attorney General’s Office
Wisconsin Attorney General-elect Brad Schimel is aligning his agenda with the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), which has created a secret alliance with corporations to fight President Obama’s regulatory agenda, including the... more
Dec 9, 2014 10:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Vote for Susan Happ for Attorney General
Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ is an impressive candidate for state attorney general and she deserves your vote. Happ is a Democrat who has won more
Oct 29, 2014 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more
Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Wisconsin Same-Sex Marriage Case Could Go to the U.S. Supreme Court
Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more
Sep 10, 2014 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Democratic Candidates for Attorney General Make Their Case
On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more
Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Republicans Swoon Over 'Partisan' Probers
This week, Republicans on Capitol Hill opened yet another front in their continuous sniping against the Obama... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
