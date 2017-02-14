RSS

Attorney General

As expected, Vice President Mike Pence confirms Betsy DeVos as education secretary with a historic tie-breaking vote. It is a huge blow to anyone who cares about competency, public education or ethics in government. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:55 PM Democracy in Crisis 7 Comments

It’s sad—and distressing—to witness how state Attorney General Brad Schimel has politicized the Department of Justice. Instead of providing unbiased, professional representation for the state, Schimel has transformed the department into a R... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:26 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Wisconsin Attorney General-elect Brad Schimel is aligning his agenda with the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), which has created a secret alliance with corporations to fight President Obama’s regulatory agenda, including the... more

Dec 9, 2014 10:40 PM Expresso 5 Comments

Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ is an impressive candidate for state attorney general and she deserves your vote. Happ is a Democrat who has won more

Oct 29, 2014 12:37 PM News Features 3 Comments

Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more

Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

Last week’s unanimous decision by a three-judge federal appeals court declaring Wisconsin’s same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional was so strong that it could be one of the cases that makes it up to the U.S. more

Sep 10, 2014 2:29 AM News Features 1 Comments

On Tuesday, Aug. 12, voters in the statewide Democratic primary will have a chance to select their candidate for attorney general, either Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ, Dane more

Jul 16, 2014 1:04 AM News Features 11 Comments

This week, Republicans on Capitol Hill opened yet another front in their continuous sniping against the Obama... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

