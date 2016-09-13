RSS

Atwater Park

Mark Mulhern’s “New Works” exhibit, showing Sept. 16-Oct. 15 at Tory Folliard Gallery, presents the latest batch of the artist’s whimsical paintings which infuse their representation with abstract flair. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:21 PM Visual Arts

Although plein air painting may seem more like a relaxing weekend pastime than a profession, growing numbers of artists are making a substantial portion of their income by painting pictures in the open air.With its sometimes brutal climate,... more

Sep 12, 2013 5:59 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee County needs a professional public art administrator. Yes, County Executive Chris Abele defunded just shy of $800,000 for a Milwaukee County Courthouse sculpture. And yes, he placed the Milwaukee County's Public Art Committee... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 6 Comments

