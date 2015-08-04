Auction
Decorated Goats Up for Auction in Sister Bay
The 13th annual, Door County Festival of Fine Arts isscheduled for August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sister Bay Village Hall,on the Door Peninsula.The entire herd of decorated goats from the Goats on PolesProject will be up for auction .. more
Aug 4, 2015 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Who Wants to Buy the Shops of Grand Avenue?
Milwaukee's struggling Shops of Grand Avenue is going on auction again, and it could be bought for a potential bargain, depending on how the bidding plays out. The 450,000 square foot shopping center (don't call it a mall) at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.. more
May 15, 2014 12:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Lunch Menu Sparkles at Mimma’s on Brady Street
If one place could be credited with spearheading the rebirth of Brady Street, it would have to be Mimma’s (1307 E. Brady St.). The exterior looks like a modest storefront, but the accents of gold paint hint otherwise. Inside, black marble t... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lollapalooza Schedule Cemented, With Some Unfortunate Overlap
Further dampening my enthusiasm for this year's Lollapalooza, which I still think lacks the major-event headliners of past years, is a splotchy schedule that tends to pit some of the most exciting mid-level acts against each other in the same time.. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Welcome to the team, Mat Gamel
Congratulations Mat Gamel on your first major league start andsubsequent first ML homerun! I'll say it now - this kid is clutch! more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A Special Prosecutor for Wall Street
Debate over how to resolve the nation's financial emergency is taking a salutary direction Boiler Room ,News Features more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Monsieur Verdoux
You’ve got to hand it to Charlie Chaplin. Although he clung tightly to his loveable Monsieur Verdoux ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Democrats blocking impeachment hearings
John Conyers,Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hav Talley’s Folly ,Letters more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments