Audit

State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more

Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 4 Comments

Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Daily Dose

An audit of the July 2013 electrical fire at the Milwaukee County Courthouse raises questions about the county’s preparedness for emergencies, its approach to maintaining its facilities and whether the contractor that took in $16 million fo... more

Jan 27, 2015 10:44 PM Expresso

An independent audit of the Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) crime data showed that, contrary to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s reporting, the department did not manipulate statistics to paint a rosier picture more

Jan 10, 2013 1:12 PM News Features

