Audit
State Audit Finds Serious Problems with Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Services
State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more
Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Abele’s BHD Is Stonewalling on Mental Health Audit Plus Updated Info on Thursday’s Meeting
Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Audit of $19 Million Courthouse Fire Exposes Flaws in County’s Response to Emergencies
An audit of the July 2013 electrical fire at the Milwaukee County Courthouse raises questions about the county’s preparedness for emergencies, its approach to maintaining its facilities and whether the contractor that took in $16 million fo... more
Jan 27, 2015 10:44 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Outside Audit Finds MPD Did Not Manipulate Crime Data
An independent audit of the Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) crime data showed that, contrary to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s reporting, the department did not manipulate statistics to paint a rosier picture more
Jan 10, 2013 1:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mars Haunted House 2010
Mars Haunted House has been upgraded for 2010. It's located on the 2nd story of a haunted old commercial building on Historic Mitchell Street (734 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwauke,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE