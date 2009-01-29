Audition Notices
Badger A Go-Go Captured Milwaukee's '80s Music Scene
Twenty years ago Atomic Records released an album that remains an essential listen for any student of Milwaukee music history—Badger A Go-Go, a compilation that testified to the city's vibrant late-'80s college-rock scene. The bands featured rema.. more
Jan 29, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Five Examples of Rap-Rock Done Right
News that Rebirth, Lil Wayne’s rap-rock album, will actually see the light of day has the blogosphere uniformly horrified, and with good reason. Its first single, “Prom Queen,” plays like an 11-year-old 311 song, complete to the outdated, tuneles.. more
Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Return to Hades
When it debuted some 150 years ago, German-born French composer Jacques Offenbach’s first full-legth classical operetta was not immediately successful. One critic hailed it as “profanation of holy and glorious antiquity.” Such condemnation propel.. more
Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Engelbert Humperdinck
Engelbert Humperdinck is back for some more! The 72-year-old singer returns to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight at 8 p.m. for an encore to his Tuesday night performance. One of the last of the great, po,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
MadiSalsa
Although their appearance will do little to satisfy the jazz purists who grumble about the lack of pure, traditional jazz at Jazz in the Park, Madison’s logically named 10-piece ensemble MadiSalsa wi,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Matrimonial Monsoon II
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So I got a call the other night from my buddyLittle Jimmy Iodine to remind me that we got a 40-year highschool classreunionlater this summer that we got to find a way to shirk. To be 17... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 7 Comments