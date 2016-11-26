Auditions
Auditions: Don’t Dress For Dinner
Nov 26, 2016
Glass Menagerie Auditions
Nov 12, 2016
Auditions for Fruition of a Delusion
It’s described as “A magical fantasy told with text, music, movement and a Rube Goldberg Machine.” Who WOULDN’T want to be a part of that? Next year, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee presents Fruition of a Delusion. Written and directed by Kel.. more
Oct 29, 2016
Auditions for Jesus Christ (Superstar)
It’s odd to think that one of the most enduring contributions to musical theatre to come out of the ’70s would have been originally conceived as a concept album and only later turned into a full-blown stage production. Since its debut in ’71, th.. more
Oct 23, 2016
Auditions for the Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Barbara Robinson’s 1971 kid’s book The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has secured a special place in the popular consciousness. The story about a church Christmas show gone wrong makes it to the stage in a popular adaptation again this holiday .. more
Oct 10, 2016
Further Auditions for Dancing Microbes and Things
The idea for Animolecules sounds like a lot of fun. The acrobatic dance of photosynthesis. All the gently graceful drama of serotonin reuptake in the brain. Okay: I don't know that either of those things will even be in the show, but the possibili.. more
Sep 22, 2016
Auditions for a Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas
Christian-based Acacia Theatre Company has had success in the past with holiday shows based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House books. This coming holiday season, they return to Wilder’s pioneer stories in A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas. The.. more
Sep 12, 2016
Mary Poppins Auditions in Racine
I like to picture actresses trying to convince a panel of judges that they can fly via umbrella, but I know this is far less whimsical than I’m imagining. Should be fun, though. Racine Theatre Guild is looking to cast for this upcoming Decem.. more
Sep 10, 2016
Untamed Auditions
I want to believe that shows like UnTamed have been running on tiny, little stages in various places all over the country for decades. The show in question feels like it might only be a few seconds old and it’s long overdue. It’s a program.. more
Sep 6, 2016
Mulan Jr. Auditions
A large cast of children between the ages of 7 and 15 is needed for a live stage adaptation of the Disney animated musical Mulan. The film that brought ancient China to life with a modern western sensibility wasn’t a huge hit for Disney, but the.. more
Sep 5, 2016
The Zoo Auditions With Boulevard
I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more
Sep 3, 2016
Kenosha Auditions for Death of a Salesman
It’ll be a chilly November in Kenosha. The 1,250-seat Rhode Center for the Arts will serve as a home for Will Lohman and his family as the Lakeside Players present a production of the classic Arthur Miller drama Death of a Salesman. The gr.. more
Aug 31, 2016
West Bend Murder Mystery Auditions
Agatha Christie might well have been one of the first novelists to adapt her own work for the stage. Her 1937 novel Death on the Nile served as the foundation for her script for the 1944 play Murder on the Nile. The story features her hero.. more
Aug 25, 2016
Auditions for James and the Giant Peach
It’s probably one of the stranger bits of children’s fiction to pass through the decades. The idea of a kid befriending garden bugs and a giant, magical peach doesn’t sound like the type of thing that would be appealing for a single printi.. more
Aug 23, 2016
Auditions For BEST OF ENEMIES with Acacia
Some time ago, playwright Mark St. Germaine adapted Osha Gray Davidson’s bestselling Best of Enemies for the stage. It tells the story of a friendship struck between a member of the KKK and an African-American civili rights activist in Dur.. more
Aug 19, 2016
Kitchen Witches Auditions
It’s an intimate comedy set on the soundstage for a local access cooking show. There are two men. There are two women. The show runs two hours. It’s clean. It’s easy. Under the right circumstances it’s funny it’s Kitchen Witches by Canadian .. more
Aug 15, 2016
Auditions for Black Nativity at the Marcus Center
This month, Black Arts Think Tank presents auditions for an upcoming production of Black Nativity--Langston Hughes’ telling of the story of the Christian Nativity through a combination of poetry, dance, scripture and son g from the African-A.. more
Aug 14, 2016
Miscast Auditions
There’s a great universality about musical theater that isn’t always served by musical theatre shows themselves. Those with the greatest passion for a given song might not get cast in a role that allows those people to get cast in roles allo.. more
Aug 10, 2016
The 2nd Milwaukee Diversity Generals Late This Month
Milwaukee is an amazing place for the arts. One of many things this city needs to truly be a fully-balanced theatre community is a balance presence of races and ethnicities. In the interest of helping to foster a diversity of talent in Mil.. more
Aug 7, 2016
Dorian Gray Auditions
Judging by some of his writing for social media, Milwaukee-base theater guy Jeremy Eineichner is a clever wit. For this coming theatre season, he’s adapting the work of that grandfather of modern cleverness Oscar Wilde. His brand new adapt.. more
Aug 5, 2016