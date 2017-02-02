RSS

August Wilson

fences.jpg.jpe

The La La Land juggernautwill be hard to stop between now and Oscar night, but here’s hoping the Academywill recognize a pair of outstanding performances in Fences .Denzel Washington directs andstars in this film, adapted .. more

Feb 2, 2017 2:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

assassinscreed.jpg.jpe

These movies are scheduled to be out in theaters teh week of December 19th. more

Dec 20, 2016 1:11 PM Film Clips

The Milwaukee Rep has saved the very best for last in its 2015-2016 season with its superb and stellar production of late playwright August Wilson’s Fences. Director Lou Bellamy and the talented troupe of actors do the play proud with a sto... more

May 3, 2016 3:33 PM Theater

fences-962x330.jpg.jpe

Next April, the Milwaukee Rep will be staging a production of the August Wilson drama Fences. The Rep will be seeking applications from African-American girls ages 7 - 10 who are interested in performing the role of Raynell Maxson. She’s a.. more

Oct 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12088.jpe

In last year’s hit comedy-horror hybrid Zombieland , Jesse Eisenberg stars as a (very Micheal Cera-esque) neurotic young man whose obsessive impulses have made him one of the few survivors of a zombie apocalypse. He’s paired with more

Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

By the time I’d made it to opening night of the Rep’s Radio Golf last night, I’d already sat in two different theatres for three different shows over the course of the day. I was a bit exhausted. I couldn’t’ve asked for a better show to end the d.. more

Mar 6, 2010 1:29 PM Theater

blogimage7663.jpe

The authors, architectural historians Jim Draeger and Mark Speltz, also issue a polite cal Fill'er Up: ,None more

Aug 17, 2009 12:00 AM Books

With all of the major educational issues facing Milwaukee Public Schools, you may have won Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more

Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

<p><img width=\"300\" height=\"185\" border=\"0\" title=\"The cast of Andre Lee Ellis\' production of JITNEY\" alt=\"The cast of Andre Lee Ellis\' production of JITNEY\" src=\"http://i1136.photobucket.com/albums/n488/russbickerstaff/339286_2138070.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES