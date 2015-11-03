Augustin Hadelich
Extraordinary performance at the MSO
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert on Oct. 30 featured a seldom-heard symphony and a virtuoso violinist in a concerto that is a favorite in the repertory. Violinist Augustin Hadelich played the familiar Concerto in D major by Ludwig v... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:13 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Beethoven’s Lone Violin Concerto
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major with violinist Augustin Hadelich. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:03 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
MSO to revel in Ravel
Romeo and Juliet, Tristan and Isolde, Pelleas and Melisande—there are many tragic love stories in classical music. Daphnis and Chloe is one that ends happily. Based on a romance by Longus, a Greek writer who lived during the early Christian more
Sep 24, 2013 11:51 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
A Burst of Mozart
The young Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich is the rare artist who can make Mozart sizzle. Many musicians find the refined style of Mozart by containing expression. Hadelich seemed released by it. At Milwaukee more
May 8, 2013 3:27 AM Rick Walters Classical Music