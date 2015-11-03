RSS

Augustin Hadelich

classicalreview_augustinhadelich_(bylucavalenta).jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert on Oct. 30 featured a seldom-heard symphony and a virtuoso violinist in a concerto that is a favorite in the repertory. Violinist Augustin Hadelich played the familiar Concerto in D major by Ludwig v... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:13 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major with violinist Augustin Hadelich. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:03 PM Classical Music

classicalpre.jpg.jpe

Romeo and Juliet, Tristan and Isolde, Pelleas and Melisande—there are many tragic love stories in classical music. Daphnis and Chloe is one that ends happily. Based on a romance by Longus, a Greek writer who lived during the early Christian more

Sep 24, 2013 11:51 PM Classical Music

classrev.jpg.jpe

The young Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich is the rare artist who can make Mozart sizzle. Many musicians find the refined style of Mozart by containing expression. Hadelich seemed released by it. At Milwaukee more

May 8, 2013 3:27 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES