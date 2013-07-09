Aul
Wisconsin Considers Extreme Anti-Abortion Bills
Like Texas and North Carolina, the Republican-dominated Wisconsin Legislature is in the midst of passing highly restrictive anti-abortion laws, including one that forces more
Jul 9, 2013 11:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Wisconsin’s Anti-Abortion Bills: The National Connection
U.S. District JudgeWilliam Conley did the right thing in temporarily halting Act 37's requirement thatdoctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at hospitals within 30miles of their clinic.In his order, Conley found that th.. more
Jul 9, 2013 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Plaid Tidings
The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more
Jan 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee