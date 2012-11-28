Aung San Suu Kyi
Burma Behind the Curtain
Burma(or Myanmar) has been edging out of isolation; recently, Barack Obama becamethe first U.S. President to visit the Asian nation and the country’s oppositionleader, Nobel Prize-winner Aung San Suu Kyi, is free after years of .. more
Nov 28, 2012 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Heroic Lady
Therecent visit to the U.S. by Aung Sun Suu Kyi is an auspicious time for TheLady , a film dramatizing her struggle against the brutal military rulers of herhomeland, Burma (Myanmar). Aung earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for hercampaign .. more
Sep 30, 2012 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's Best Tattoo Parlor
Custom Tattoo 1956 N. Farwell Ave. 414-277-8282 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009 6 Comments
Issue of the Week: MPS Takeover
We’re not going to argue that Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is doing astellar job Milwaukee ,Expresso more
Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso