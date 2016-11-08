Aurora
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 10-16
Milwaukee escapes its post-election hangover with concerts from The Good Life, Band of Horses, Martin Lawrence and NOFX. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: We Must Transform Our Culture of Violence
“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more
Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee’s Leading Anti-gun Violence Advocate Invited to White House to Advise Vice President Biden
Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more
Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Slaughter of Innocents
If the Christmastime slaughter of 20 beautiful little children and six adults who loved them isn’t enough to move gutless politicians of both parties to pass sensible gun regulations, nothing will more
Dec 17, 2012 4:58 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Wounded and Pregnant, an Aurora Family Without Health Coverage
In the wake of yet another well-armed madman killing and maiming innocent Americans, we are again rediscovering... more
Jul 30, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 14 Comments
Weapons of Mass Destruction
The first time I saw presidential candidate Barack Obama in Milwaukee... more
Jul 24, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 17 Comments