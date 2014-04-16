Austerity
Republican Ideas Wreck the Economy, But Still Popular
To any thoughtful observer of politics, one of the biggest frustrations is watching is just how politically popular some really bad ideas can be more
Apr 16, 2014 2:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Austerity Agenda Is Killing Job Creation
The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more
Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan’s Mess
Americans are rightly outraged that a small group of extreme House Republicans successfully bullied the more rational members of Congress into shutting down the government this week. more
Oct 3, 2013 12:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Ryan Exposed
The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Ryan's Blurred Vision: What the 'New' Republican Budget Reveals (and Conceals)
Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more
Mar 17, 2013 11:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
Eventually Sequester Will Cause Real Pain—And Among the First to Suffer Will Be Hungry Children
The difference between a natural disaster and a disaster caused by politicians is that the latter will almost always hit the poor and the obscure most heavily, while a hurricane or a flood will at least sometimes spread the suffering more
Mar 10, 2013 9:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
While Republicans Warn Against 'Greece,' That Is Exactly Where Austerity Budgeting Will Lead U.S.
Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more
Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM Joe Conason News Features
Before Default, Let Republicans Bump Up Hard Against The Debt Ceiling
A prolonged confrontation over the nation's debt ceiling—unlike the "fiscal cliff," which provoked many scary headlines—could truly be grave for both America and the world. While press coverage often mentions the more
Jan 20, 2013 8:29 PM Joe Conason News Features
Why Is America ‘Sole Bright Spot’ in World Economy?
Unemployment is still too high, income is still too low and the recovery is still much too slow—but the United States is faring considerably better than other developed nations against the threat of a renewed recession... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:46 AM Joe Conason News Features
If We're Headed Toward Greece, GOP Is Driving Us There
When Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters that Mitt Romney's foreign investment accounts... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 7 Comments