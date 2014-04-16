RSS

Austerity

To any thoughtful observer of politics, one of the biggest frustrations is watching is just how politically popular some really bad ideas can be more

Apr 16, 2014 2:14 AM Taking Liberties

The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more

Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Expresso

Americans are rightly outraged that a small group of extreme House Republicans successfully bullied the more rational members of Congress into shutting down the government this week. more

Oct 3, 2013 12:44 AM Expresso

The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more

Mar 17, 2013 11:07 PM News Features

The difference between a natural disaster and a disaster caused by politicians is that the latter will almost always hit the poor and the obscure most heavily, while a hurricane or a flood will at least sometimes spread the suffering more

Mar 10, 2013 9:07 PM News Features

Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more

Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM News Features

A prolonged confrontation over the nation's debt ceiling—unlike the "fiscal cliff," which provoked many scary headlines—could truly be grave for both America and the world. While press coverage often mentions the more

Jan 20, 2013 8:29 PM News Features

Unemployment is still too high, income is still too low and the recovery is still much too slow—but the United States is faring considerably better than other developed nations against the threat of a renewed recession... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:46 AM News Features

When Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters that Mitt Romney's foreign investment accounts... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

