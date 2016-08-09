Austin
Money Chicha: Echo en Mexico (Vampisoul)
Chicha was a genre that developed in 1960s Latin America as native musicians overheard the distant sounds of rock and got their hands on fuzz boxes and distortion devices. Money Chicha are contemporary revivalists, exploring the exotic timb... more
Aug 9, 2016 3:34 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee Is Doing SXSW Right This Year
Remember how Milwaukee more or less sat out Austin's South By Southwest music festival last year? Well this year it's making good in epic fashion. More than two dozen acts from the Milwaukee area will play the festival as part of a showcase organi.. more
Jan 22, 2014 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Black Joe Lewis w/ Pickwick @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Austin, Texas troubadour Joe Lewis (better known by his on-stage moniker of “Black Joe Lewis”) has been tabbed to break out since 2009 debut full-length Tell ’Em What Your Name Is! rendered th,Concert Reviews more
Oct 1, 2013 10:26 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews
2012 SXSW Recap: A Very Crowded Party
It's not entirely clear what the annual South By Southwest music festival accomplishes anymore. Once an industry shindig where buzz bands played in hopes of landing a record deal, the four-day event (10 days, counting the film and interacti... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
Trey Anastasio
During his five-year hiatus from Phish, guitarist Trey Anastasio was typically prolific, creating a couple new bands, 70 Volt Parade and SerialPod, collaborating with the Benevento/Russo Duo, composing a classical music piece more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shipping Off to Austin
The Shepherd is taking its annual trip down to Austin for South by Southwest this week. I'll be blogging the annual music festival here, with updates beginning late Wednesday/early Thursday and running through Sunday. Will I be staying at .. more
Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Festa Italiana
Last call for cannoli! Festa Italiana wraps up its four-day run at the Summerfest grounds today. Among the draws are chef demonstrations, a massive mass and procession, a 43-foot-tall replica of St. Mark&r,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
The Pabst Culture Clash
Justin wasn't lying: There's an odd stigma about drinking Pabst here. When Justin ordered a round last night, a guy next to him surmised that he must be out of town, since people here stopped drinking Pabst two years ago. Justin was unable to gaug.. more
Mar 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Arriving in Austin
I'll be posting periodically to this blog throughout the week (or at least as much as I can, given that I'm hoping to spend more time taking in music than in my hotel room, hunched over my hefty, barely portable laptop.) Anyway, I just arriv.. more
Mar 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Marquette vs. Cincinnnati
The Marquette Women’s basketball team takes on Cincinnatitonight at 7 p.m. in the A The River in Reverse ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Sigmund Snopek
For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest wo I’m Not There ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Great Debaters
In a Texas town so small that the one bench near the bus depot is reserved for whites only, an all-black college exists under the watchful scrutiny of the local authorities. In 1935, the very idea of black college graduates was a reproach to the .. more
Dec 31, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bob Schneider's New Focus on Rock
November 29, 2007 BobSchneider is the type of songwriter who gets bored if he play The Californian ,Music Feature more
Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature 14 Comments