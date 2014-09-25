Author Event

RSS
Sep 25, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jenni Radosevich's 'DIY Style' Fashion Tips
Thanks to do-it-yourself (DIY) fashion, runway looks have become much more affordable. DIY style has gained widespread acclaim in recent years, as countless blogs and websites have devoted themselves to teaching others how to cost-effective... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Public Image Ltd.
After the Sex Pistols imploded in 1978, singer John Lydon went on to form the band he would spend the next 14 years with: Public Image Ltd., which would become nearly as important in shaping post-punk as the Pistols had been shaping punk. more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
