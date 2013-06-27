Author Readings
Theo Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more
Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Summerfest's Local Stage Does Not Pay Its Bands. Is That Alright?
Jun 27, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee’s Haunted History Tours
After three years of extensive research on Milwaukee’s history and folklore, Allison Jornlin founded Milwaukee Ghosts: Tours and Investigations. This, in turn, led to her “haunted history tours” in the Historic Third Ward. Jornlin, who b more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff
Issue of the Week: The MPS Bogeyman
The JournalSentinel’s reporting led MPS Board President Michael Bonds to fire off a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
John’s Sandwich Shop: More Than Sandwiches
,Dining Out more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 1 Comments
The Cholive Puts an End to Naked Cocktails
Graphic designer JoeHausch observed this vacancy within the world’s garnish caddies and came upwith a simple but brilliant concept: the Cholive, featuring whole cream ganachein a rich, dark chocolate truffle. The olive-shaped Cholive can ev... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview