PrideFest Celebrates 30 Years
From June 9-11 Henry W. Maier Festival Park will host the 30th Milwaukee PrideFest. This year’s headliners are Betty Who, Steve Grand, 10,000 Maniacs and Todrick Hall. more
Jun 6, 2017 12:54 AM Rob Hullum Around MKE
AUTOMatic Keep It Mellow
For their first album in four years, Milwaukee hip-hop duo AUTOMatic drew heavily from the luxurious sounds soul, jazz and quiet storm. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Reggie Bonds, Queen Tut, Airo Kwil, Ju Preach, Kane The Rapper
A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more
Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Robot Dance Your Ass Off to the New 3099/Sounds of Time Single
Here's a track you knew was going to be funky as shit before you even pressed play. AUTOMatic rapper A.P.R.I.M.E. has teamed with Milwaukee electro-boogie enthusiasts The Sounds of Time (Kid Millions and Sage Schwarm) for his latest single under h.. more
Jun 24, 2016 3:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Pizzle, La’Dra CaMz, AUTOMatic, Renz Young, First Class
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Pizzle – Grand DesignA.. more
Apr 26, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
AUTOMatic Channel Black Star on Their New "Arising" EP
The producer/rapper duo AUTOMatic haven't been quite as active over the last few years as they were near the early 2010s, when they were one of the city's more visible hip-hop acts, but they're still at it, and though they're not releasing new mat.. more
Oct 6, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
AUTOMatic Returns With a Pleasingly Summery Mixtape
Milwaukee's AUTOMatic are masters of the kind of true-head hip-hop that completely proliferated the local rap scene for most of the '00s. Back then there were more rappers claiming to represent "real hip-hop" than there were being accused of makin.. more
May 29, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
VNV Nation @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Largely instigated by the success of Nine Inch Nails, the mid-’90s tidal wave of industrial rock lifted a lot of bands to prominence, few of whom are still active now that that wave has long sinc,Concert Reviews more
Apr 28, 2014 11:42 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 6-13
Jeff Dunham emerged as one of America’s top comedians not just for his novel choice of medium (he’s a ventriloquist) but also for his Christian, conservative values. He’s the Fox News Channel of the comedy more
Feb 5, 2014 1:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2012
Compiling an annual list of the most noteworthy Milwaukee albums is always one of the most difficult assignments of the year, but this year it was easy in some respects. On one hand, there’s no way to do justice to the breadth more
Dec 11, 2012 9:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
AUTOMatic Plays It Straight, Mostly
This summer the Milwaukee hip-hop duo AUTOMatic released either their best or their worst song yet, depending on your tastes: “Move,” a thumping, electro-funk throwback that divided listeners who had grown accustomed... more
Sep 26, 2012 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Local Hip-Hop Round-Up: AUTOMatic, Yo-Dot, SPEAK Easy, Klassik
Milwaukee is on the brink of what could be a banner fall for local hip-hop. Here are some recent samples from some of the city's most anticipated local rap albums: Following their awesome boogie-funk joint "Move" earlier this summer, the rapper/pr.. more
Aug 30, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Critical Role of Community Health Centers
In the debate over federal health care reform—as well as the future of BadgerCare—most have focused on the expansion of access to affordable health insurance.But what good is insurance if patients can’t see a doctor?Enter the federal more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments
Marquette, Broadminded Aim for Laughs
The details may shift as cultures evolve, but the basics of comedy have remained much the same over the march of time. Irish playwright George Farquhar’s The Beaux’ Stratagem debuted shortly before his death in 1707, and updated versions co... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Books, Oldenburg and ‘America Windows’
Take some time to explore a diverse trio of art events this week. Two appear in often-overlooked metro art galleries; the other takes place in the Windy City.Mount Mary College’s intimate Marian Gallery features an exhibition from the Binde... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
FLASHFORWARD: The Complete Series, HOUSE, M.D.: Season Six, WHY DID I GET MARRIED TOO, MARMADUKE, HARRY BROWN, SONS OF ANARCHY: Season Two, FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS: The Complete Collection, ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY, BULL DURHA... more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Sabor: Milwaukee’s High-End Brazilian Churrascaria
Sabor (777 N. Water St.) is the only Brazilian restaurant in this area, let alone the only Brazilian churrascaria. Arrive hungry: For one price, you can gorge on grilled meats. Most are cuts of beef, but there are chicken, pork and lamb as ... more
Mar 30, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
El Salvador Restaurant’s Homeland Favorites
El Salvador Restaurant is located in the shadows ofthe landmark St. Josaphat’s Basilica, in a building that once housed PolonezRestaurant. The interior has changed since then, featuring one front diningroom with tile floors and a large pain... more
Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments