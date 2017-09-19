RSS

Avalon Theater

foxbay2.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 1 Comments

christmasstory.jpg.jpe

Following up on the success of last year’s Christmas-themedmovies series, the Times Cinema and Avalon Theater will once again get merry inthe weeks leading up to the holidays. Every Saturday in December (as well asChristmas.. more

Nov 30, 2016 4:51 PM Around MKE

avalontheater.jpg.jpe

As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more

Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Film

eatdrink_cinema.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Top cinemas in Milwaukee for good food and drink. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:23 PM Eat/Drink

offthecuff_brassrooster.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff sat down with John McLaughlin, co-owner of premier Milwaukee hat shop The Brass Rooster. Last month the shop—which offers a wide selection of ready-made men’s hats, as well as repair, cleaning and custom-made hats—relocated to ... more

Dec 16, 2014 7:59 PM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

twim_theseaandcake_jimnewberry.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jim Newberry

This week Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor tag team the Eagles Ballroom, Ex Fabula goes bilingual and two Milwaukee bands celebrate big releases. more

Dec 9, 2014 9:37 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a bunch of cool proposals for the city and handicap their odds of actual.. more

Jul 11, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage13362.jpe

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra would later update and amp up the same formula with some progged-out electric guitars, but Mannheim Steamroller was the first outfit to make a fortune modernizing Christmas classics for New Age listeners. more

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9417.jpe

Admittedly, the whole notion of the year-end“best-of” is fraught with foolish Avatar ,Film more

Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES