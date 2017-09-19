Avalon Theater
Milwaukee's Historic Theaters
Milwaukee is unique for its large number of still-operating movie theaters from the golden era of cinema. more
Sep 19, 2017 4:24 PM Matthew J. Prigge News Features 1 Comments
“Five Days of Christmas
Following up on the success of last year’s Christmas-themedmovies series, the Times Cinema and Avalon Theater will once again get merry inthe weeks leading up to the holidays. Every Saturday in December (as well asChristmas.. more
Nov 30, 2016 4:51 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
The Long Rebirth of a Neighborhood Movie Palace
As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more
Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film
From Popcorn to Paninis
Top cinemas in Milwaukee for good food and drink. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:23 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Bay View’s Brass Rooster Gets a Bigger Head
Off the Cuff sat down with John McLaughlin, co-owner of premier Milwaukee hat shop The Brass Rooster. Last month the shop—which offers a wide selection of ready-made men’s hats, as well as repair, cleaning and custom-made hats—relocated to ... more
Dec 16, 2014 7:59 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff 3 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec 11-17
This week Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor tag team the Eagles Ballroom, Ex Fabula goes bilingual and two Milwaukee bands celebrate big releases. more
Dec 9, 2014 9:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Cool Plans for the City We Want to See Succeed
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a bunch of cool proposals for the city and handicap their odds of actual.. more
Jul 11, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Christmas Music of Mannheim Steamroller by Chip Davis
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra would later update and amp up the same formula with some progged-out electric guitars, but Mannheim Steamroller was the first outfit to make a fortune modernizing Christmas classics for New Age listeners. more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Top Films of 2009?
Admittedly, the whole notion of the year-end“best-of” is fraught with foolish Avatar ,Film more
Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews