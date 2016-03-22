Avant Garde Coffeehouse
This Week in Milwaukee: March 24-30
WMSE celebrates 35 years, G-Eazy sells out the Rave, and Vic + Gab (now REYNA) debut their new look. more
Mar 22, 2016 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Allium Serves Wisconsin with a European Accent
The lovely building is an architectural gem from Milwaukee’s days as an outpost of European culture in the era of Cream City brick and beer barons. During the 1960s this discrete, East Side landmark housed the Avant-Garde Coffeehouse, which... more
Feb 17, 2014 6:33 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Revisiting Milwaukee’s Avant Garde Coffeehouse
Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more
Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Boris and Doris On the Town
Web Kudos: The Shepherd's second annual Best of Milwaukee Web Awards, celebrating expressmilwaukee.com readers' picks for the best websites, blogs... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE