The Head and The Heart, AWOLNATION and a Mystery Band are Among This Year's FM 102.1 Big Snow Show Headliners
FM 102.1’s annual Big Snow Shows are usually some of the year’s most memorable alternative rock concerts. Yesterday the station announced this year’s lineup from the rooftop of the Rave at a concert that featured Catfish and the Bottlemen, and as .. more
Sep 15, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Comedians Doing Long Monologues
I remember ages ago there was a show on Comedy Central called Comics Only . The idea was to have stand-up comedians sitting around talking in a talk-show like format. It ended up being little more than stand-ups doing their stand-up routines sitti.. more
Feb 28, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Cool Plans for the City We Want to See Succeed
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a bunch of cool proposals for the city and handicap their odds of actual.. more
Jul 11, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Zero Dark Thirty
Kathryn Bigelow upset the odds in 2009 when her indie-scale, grunt-level look at the Iraq War, The Hurt Locker, knocked aside her ex-husband James Cameron’s 3D extravaganza, Avatar, at Oscar time. Although her latest more
Jan 15, 2013 2:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
"The Last Airbender," a film based on Nickelodeon's popular animated series, is influenced by Asian philosophy. Their fantasy world is divided into four nations, one dedicated to water, one to earth, another to fire and another to air. Each... more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
‘Avatar’ vs. ‘The Hurt Locker’
Will wonders never cease? Or have the Oscars redressed their sometimes-dubious reputation by nominating an unheralded, gritty, independent war film of unlikely audience appeal—a film barely screened before being rushed to DVD and that gross... more
Mar 2, 2010 12:00 AM Steve Spice Film Reviews 1 Comments
Oscar Nominations Announced
A few years ago I expressed the thought that the Academy was in danger of losing touch with mainstream audiences. Not that I wasn’t pleased by the Oscar nods to great and adventurous films like No Country for Old Men, but the obvious downside str.. more
Feb 2, 2010 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Top Films of 2009?
Admittedly, the whole notion of the year-end“best-of” is fraught with foolish Avatar ,Film more
Jan 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Avatar
Its director, James Cameron, hadlocked horns with studio execs as he obsessively-compulsi Titanic ,Film more
Dec 18, 2009 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Artistic Ties
The knot, one of the oldest techniques for joining materials, ties together a variety of a Warning Words, ,Art more
Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Jeremy Enigk
Jeremy Enigk, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, was the shy, mysterious World Waits ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Featured Author: Margaret Atwood
Upon leaving the theater last night, I found myself oddly perturbed. James Cameron spent ten years on AVATAR, and yet the script wasn't very well-written. My intellectual sparring partner asked me what, exactly, I expected from a science-fiction m.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Express Fiction