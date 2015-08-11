RSS

The Avengers

film_ fantasticfour.jpg.jpe

Fantastic Four is a decidedly uneven film. Its strongest element is its musical score, composed by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass. Due to the film’s manifest shortcomings and many deviations from the source text, however, comic book devote... more

Aug 11, 2015 7:35 PM Film Reviews

Developing its characters more fully, this Captain America sequel takes place in the present day, two years after The Avengers. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) feels he’s an analog character in a digital age. He resides in Washin... more

Apr 4, 2014 6:35 PM Film Clips

django-unchained-3.jpg.jpe

Now in its fifth year, the free fall film series Point Fish Fry and A Flick rolled out its 2013 schedule this week. Once again the event will screen a lineup of family-unfriendly cult movies outside of the Discovery World in conjunction with a Bar.. more

Jun 14, 2013 1:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage18787.jpe

Although the Avengers were probably the greatest of the original wave of San Francisco punk rock bands, they never had a proper album release during their time together in the late '70s. Posthumously, an LP dubbed “The Pink Album” was col more

May 25, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9342.jpe

Any musician who’s ever toured long enough understands what a pain it is to have your gear stolen, so it’s no wonder that so many local musicians have rallied to support local vet Bob Jennings—a multi-instrumentalist for baPaul Cebar and more

Dec 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES