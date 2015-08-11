The Avengers
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four is a decidedly uneven film. Its strongest element is its musical score, composed by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass. Due to the film’s manifest shortcomings and many deviations from the source text, however, comic book devote... more
Aug 11, 2015 7:35 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 4
Developing its characters more fully, this Captain America sequel takes place in the present day, two years after The Avengers. Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) feels he’s an analog character in a digital age. He resides in Washin... more
Apr 4, 2014 6:35 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Here's the 2013 Point Fish Fry & A Flick Schedule
Now in its fifth year, the free fall film series Point Fish Fry and A Flick rolled out its 2013 schedule this week. Once again the event will screen a lineup of family-unfriendly cult movies outside of the Discovery World in conjunction with a Bar.. more
Jun 14, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Avengers
Although the Avengers were probably the greatest of the original wave of San Francisco punk rock bands, they never had a proper album release during their time together in the late '70s. Posthumously, an LP dubbed “The Pink Album” was col more
May 25, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bob Jennings Benefit
Any musician who’s ever toured long enough understands what a pain it is to have your gear stolen, so it’s no wonder that so many local musicians have rallied to support local vet Bob Jennings—a multi-instrumentalist for baPaul Cebar and more
Dec 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee