RSS

Avenue Q

13407142_1246042798763289_150915011884726339_n.jpg.jpe

I miss Angry Young Men Ltd. The strange puppet group could be counted on for summer performances in addition to the occasional production of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show . I may have only made it to one of those shows, but I really lik.. more

Jul 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader looking to break into drag performance on a tight budget and plugs exciting events including Avenue Q at the University of Waukesha’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Aug. 7-16; the Crazy Eights Drag Show at Cl... more

Aug 4, 2015 6:47 PM Hear Me Out

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants to take up writing and plugs exciting events like Project Q’s fundraiser at Kasana on June 25, Rock the Park at Hart Park on June 27 and movie night at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on... more

Jun 22, 2015 9:35 PM Hear Me Out

curtains_avenueq.jpg.jpe

It almost sounds like something out of the Miranda Rights: “ Performers are also asked to bring a puppet. If you do not have your own puppet, one will be provided for you. The theatre will provide an accompanist. more

Jun 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more

Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM A&E Feature

Bohemian Fun: The Milwaukee Ballet’s world premiere of Michael Pink’s La Bohème was celebrated with much frivolity at the fabulous Hamilton bar. After the ever-eloquent Pink described his upcoming oeuvre... more

Oct 4, 2012 3:55 PM Around MKE

aveq.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre opened its season with Avenue Q, an adult, puppet-based musical that attempts the tricky feat of using comedy to delve into sophisticated themes. Under the direction of Donna Drake... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:58 PM Theater

  It’s always kind of weird going out to see a show at the Greendale Community Theatre . . . sometimes it’s a bit stranger than others. Their latest is one of those stranger trips to the Greendale High School Auditorium.It’s not like I’m unfam.. more

Jan 7, 2012 5:10 AM Theater

\n \n \nI wasn’t terribly impressed with Avenue Q when I originally saw the touring Broadway show. It lacked finesse. The idea of having muppety Sesame Street style puppets fdoing a musical that covered themes of sexuality for adults was only mild.. more

Dec 27, 2011 3:11 PM Theater

blogimage12910.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, once again I can’t whip out a big-time essay for you’s this week. I’m on my way right now to meet up with my gang over by the Uptowner tavern/charm scho more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments

blogimage11715.jpe

Affirming Victor DeLorenzo’s status as perhaps the most musically adventurous of all the Violent Femmes, the drummer’s new project, Prestige Atlantic Impulse, is an experimental jazz trio worlds removed from the Femmes’ signature folk-pu more

Jul 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7771.jpe

Goodthings come to those who wait… even at a bar. At Kana (201 W. MitchellSt.), Milwaukee’s first mojito lounge, a little patience is rewardedwith bartender Juan Solano’s expertly c,Eat/Drink more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage7727.jpe

Some blues purists never forgave Robert Cray, who co-headlines an 8 p.m. show with Keb’ Mo’ tonight at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino, for his 1986 breakthrough album, Strong Persuader, an ultra-smooth crossover blues record that made Cray,Tod... more

Aug 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The rumor mill is churning this morning with renewed vigor on the possibility of a Tony Gwynn for Greg Maddux trade with the Padres.It's no secret that Gwynn would like to be playing full time and the Gwynn's are royalty in San Diego.It's also no .. more

Jun 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1058.jpe

  After the one-two punch of Al Green's solid comeback albums I Can't Stop and Everything's OK, I set my expectations a touch too high for Lay It Down, Green's much-hyped album with the visionary Roots drummer ?uestlove and a host of respectable, .. more

May 12, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

This is an article by a Journal-Sentinel reporter that's gottennational play. Today is the 61st anniversary of Jackie Robinson'sbreaking the color line professional baseball and it turns out theBrewers are among the few to have such a large num.. more

Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Awhole generationhas grown-up since “Sesame Street” first aired in 1969. The Avenue Q ,Theater more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage1058.jpe

Often billed as an explicit homage to PBS’ long-running kids series “Sesame S Avenue Q ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1000.jpe

Often billed as an explicit homage to PBS’ long-running kids series “Sesame S Avenue Q ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Saturday, Feb. 23 Oscar-Nominated Short Films @ The Times Cinema, 7 p. Lost Highway ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES