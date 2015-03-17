Avenue A
Quasimondo Down on ‘Avenue A’
Contrary to Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s previous offerings, its latest venture, Avenue A, is emotive and toned down; unsheathing the stigmatization surrounding mental illness, incarceration, education and poverty. more
The Quasimondo to Stage 1970s-based New York Drama
Feb 27, 2015 4:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Societal Insight, Anime Style
Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Closet Land
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more
Jun 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
No Clear Titans at SXSW
Last year's SXSW was dominated by a handful of burgeoning bands with major next-big-thing potential. Vampire Weekend, MGMT and Bon Iver were all already well on their way toward bigger things when they played Austin last March, but SXSW was in man.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music