RSS

Avenue A

theaterreview_avenuea_quasimondo.jpg.jpe

Contrary to Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s previous offerings, its latest venture, Avenue A, is emotive and toned down; unsheathing the stigmatization surrounding mental illness, incarceration, education and poverty. more

Mar 17, 2015 9:32 PM Theater

Feb 27, 2015 4:10 PM Theater

theatrereview_kamikaze_allfriendsphotography.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: All Friends Photography

Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more

Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Theater

blogimage11294.jpe

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more

Jun 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2997.jpe

Last year's SXSW was dominated by a handful of burgeoning bands with major next-big-thing potential. Vampire Weekend, MGMT and Bon Iver were all already well on their way toward bigger things when they played Austin last March, but SXSW was in man.. more

Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES