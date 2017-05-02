Awards
Milwaukee Ballet Wins a Pair of Webbys
It would be easy to imagine Milwaukee Ballet earningaccolades for their world-class performances on the stage, but you might be abit surprised to learn of a pair of awards they recently won.Milwaukee Ballet won two digital industry awar.. more
May 2, 2017 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Footlights Performing Arts Awards Announces Separate Categories for Professional and Non-Professional Arts Groups
The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more
Apr 19, 2017 10:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The List of 2016 WAMI Nominees Covers a Lot of Ground
Mar 1, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 3 Comments
Lakefront Brewery's Growing Power Ale Honored at 6th Annual Good Food Awards
Lakefront Brewerypicked up a Good Food Award for thefourth straight year. This year’s winner is Growing Power Farmhouse Pale Ale, aBelgian-style beer made with organic barley and organic hops. The recipe was developed in coll.. more
Jan 27, 2016 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Celebration of Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentors
The Metro Milwaukee branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating the profound impactof mentorship with the cocktail-attire event, Big Gala. For those unfamiliar, BigBrothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that matches children ages 6-18 with ad.. more
Oct 30, 2014 9:58 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Penchant for Picking Fights
Many in our country, and especially in Wisconsin, are trying to figure out ways to lower the level of anger and conflict between those who disagree on political issues and public policy. Unfortunately, Milwaukee County more
Nov 7, 2012 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Official 2012 Best of Milwaukee Finalists
Each year we ask readers to vote for their favorite Milwaukee-area restaurants, bars, salons, retails shops, bookstores, coffee shops and more. This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the Best of Milwaukee... more
Oct 22, 2012 12:34 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature 1 Comments
Braun and Fielder win Silver Slugger Awards
LF Ryan Braun and 1B Prince Fielder won Silver Slugger Awards from the MLB tonight.The awards, presented by Louisville Slugger, are awarded to the top hitters at each position in each league.It is the second Slugger of Fielder's career. He won i.. more
Nov 3, 2011 2:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
JC Poppe Listening Party
During a busy 2010 that he spent blogging about the local hip-hop scene, promoting shows and managing a stable of local rappers, Milwaukee rapper JC Poppe continued to write and record his own material—enough of it, in fact, for two more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blue Valentine
Blue Valentine garnered loads of buzz over the battle for its rating. Somehow, despite frontal nudity and graphic sex, its handlers managed to win an R instead of the dreaded NC-17. It must be said that the naked parts of Blue Valentine are... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Braun, Gallardo win Silver Slugger Awards
From Brewers.com""Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun and pitcher Yovani Gallardo earned Silver Slugger awards on Thursday. It was the third straight Silver Slugger for Braun, who batted .304 with 25 home runs and 103 RBIs. Gallardo earned his firs.. more
Nov 12, 2010 12:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Anal Sex and Erectile Dysfunction
I am 60 years old and have been married for 37 years. My wife and I have incorporated anal sex into our lovemaking. We both give and receive. She will use large dildos on me, and she will also use a strap-on (pegging). Usually, once she fin... more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 6 Comments
Party by the Slice: Simple Punk Songs, About Pizza
On paper, the concept of Party by the Slice doesn’t seem like it would work: Milwaukee hardcore punk scene veterans get together to extol the virtues of pizza through spastic thrash numbers with titles like “Zombie Food Fight” and &ldquo more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Best of Milwaukee 2009 (11/09)
2009 came and went just as fast as years past. But just like those pastyears, Shepherd Express loves to celebrate it with Milwaukee. This isthe night to acknowledge all the places and events that make Milwaukeeso great! Shepherd Express Sta... more
Nov 9, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Issue of the Week: The Lunatic Right Stifles True Health Care Debate
In an effort to protect the interests of the health insurance industry, thelunatic right Shepherd ,Expresso more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Brewers ranked seventh of 122 professional franchises
The annual ESPN the Magazine survey that ranks professional sports franchises on their fan-friendly-ness. According to the MLB.com story, the ESPN release said they studied the franchises in terms of "Paying fans back for their investment of time,.. more
Jul 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Lollapalooza Schedule Cemented, With Some Unfortunate Overlap
Further dampening my enthusiasm for this year's Lollapalooza, which I still think lacks the major-event headliners of past years, is a splotchy schedule that tends to pit some of the most exciting mid-level acts against each other in the same time.. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chris Barnes
One of Milwaukee's most popular and prolific comedians, Chris Barnes headlines an 8 p.m. bill at JD's Comedy Café on Brady tonight. Barnes delivers his jokes in a low-key, “a funny thing happened to me,” sort of way, but he can als more
Apr 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jamie McBain, WCHA Player of the Year
Congrats to Badgers junior defenseman Jamie McBain who was announced as WCHA Player of the Year today.The conference announced their awards today. Obviously with McBain's POY title, he was also named first-team all-conference.Here's the paragraph .. more
Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Congratulations Ryan Braun
Braun won the NL Silver Slugger Award The award is voted on by MLB managers and coaches and is given to one player at each position in each league.Braun finished the season batting .285 with 37 home runs and 106 RBIs .Read about it here more
Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports