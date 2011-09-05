Axford
Brewers or Cowboys?
Apparently the Brewers really are as loose a clubhouse as the media has been reporting all season. Because today they decided that when in Texas... So they apparently went in groups to buy boots, belt buckles and the whole caboodle to dress as cow.. more
Sep 5, 2011 12:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
John Axford, record setter?
After saving all three of this weekend's games, John Axford became the 2nd Brewer ever to record 40 saves in a season.Axford is in just his second season as the Brewers closer and baring some ridiculousness, should be for at least a few more year.. more
Aug 30, 2011 12:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Axford baseball's best closer?
ESPN's Steve Berthiaume seems to think so. Axford has already notched 31 saves this season and would seem to be on pace to break Francisco Cordero's season record of 44 saves, which he did in 2007. Axford had a rough April and his ERA was near 9.. more
Aug 1, 2011 10:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Axford's losing control
John Axford has made seven appearances so far this season and has yet to come away with a clean inning. He's giving up walks and hits at an alarming pace. In his 6.1 innings of work he's given up eight hits, six walks and six runs. In Monday nigh.. more
Apr 19, 2011 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Meet John Axford...
... and his 97 mph fastball and his creepy, creepy mustache. Word is the mustache won't be around too long - the story I heard was that he was growing the mustache until he got to see his wife again. He hasnt seen her since Spring Training and s.. more
May 21, 2010 5:11 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Tom Jones @ The Riverside Theater
Jones' bronze voice is still in fine form and he's still a deft dancer-you'd have to be no 24 Hours ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Brewers vs. Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this evening with a 6:05 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Huey Lewis and the News
“Pineapple Express” is all hand claps, alto sax and the familiar voice of Lewis himself. And when Lewis gleefully sings the beautifully simple chorus—“How did we get into this mess?/Pineapple Express!”—it is di,Today more
Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Today in Milwaukee
St. Vincent
After beefing up her credentials through time on the road with Polyphonic Spree and Sufjan Stevens, two acts whose expansive arrangements she doubtlessly studied, Annie Clark went solo as St. Vincent in 2007, releasing Marry Me, a chilly al... more
Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dig
Renaissance Theaterworks’ latest offering, The Dig tells the story of Mattie and her The Dig ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee