RSS

Axford

Apparently the Brewers really are as loose a clubhouse as the media has been reporting all season. Because today they decided that when in Texas... So they apparently went in groups to buy boots, belt buckles and the whole caboodle to dress as cow.. more

Sep 5, 2011 12:12 AM More Sports

After saving all three of this weekend's games, John Axford became the 2nd Brewer ever to record 40 saves in a season.Axford is in just his second season as the Brewers closer and baring some ridiculousness, should be for at least a few more year.. more

Aug 30, 2011 12:48 AM More Sports

ESPN's Steve Berthiaume seems to think so. Axford has already notched 31 saves this season and would seem to be on pace to break Francisco Cordero's season record of 44 saves, which he did in 2007. Axford had a rough April and his ERA was near 9.. more

Aug 1, 2011 10:31 PM More Sports

John Axford has made seven appearances so far this season and has yet to come away with a clean inning. He's giving up walks and hits at an alarming pace. In his 6.1 innings of work he's given up eight hits, six walks and six runs. In Monday nigh.. more

Apr 19, 2011 1:53 PM More Sports

... and his 97 mph fastball and his creepy, creepy mustache. Word is the mustache won't be around too long - the story I heard was that he was growing the mustache until he got to see his wife again. He hasnt seen her since Spring Training and s.. more

May 21, 2010 5:11 AM More Sports

blogimage7263.jpe

Jones' bronze voice is still in fine form and he's still a deft dancer-you'd have to be no 24 Hours ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage7234.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this evening with a 6:05 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7135.jpe

“Pineapple Express” is all hand claps, alto sax and the familiar voice of Lewis himself. And when Lewis gleefully sings the beautifully simple chorus—“How did we get into this mess?/Pineapple Express!”—it is di,Today more

Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6792.jpe

After beefing up her credentials through time on the road with Polyphonic Spree and Sufjan Stevens, two acts whose expansive arrangements she doubtlessly studied, Annie Clark went solo as St. Vincent in 2007, releasing Marry Me, a chilly al... more

Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5360.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks’ latest offering, The Dig tells the story of Mattie and her The Dig ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES