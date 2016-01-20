Azeeza Islam
A Raisin in the Sun with The Village Playhouse early next month
Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more
Jan 20, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rhythm and Fusion of ‘Black Nativity’
Black Arts Think Tank’s staging of Black Nativity by Langston Hughes was warm, electrifying and well-worth visiting again next year. more
Dec 15, 2015 9:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Black Nativity’ at the Marcus Center
The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Night of Magic, Revelry and Remembrance
Milwaukee Public Theatre celebrated its 40th anniversary with the “Steampunk Circus of Metamorphosis.” The event transformed the company’s space in the Shops of Grand Avenue into a 19th-century carnival with wandering more
Sep 23, 2014 12:46 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Heroes of the Week: Vets 76 Volunteers
Vets 76 (4222 W. Capitol Drive), a nonprofit veterans organization founded by a group of Vietnam veterans, integrates traditional and nontraditional approaches to more
Feb 26, 2014 6:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee