RSS

Azeeza Islam

raisinsun_art.jpg.jpe

Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun is one of the most strikingly intense stage dramas to have come out of the last century. The story of a struggling working class family in mid-twentieth century on Chicago’s South Side speaks to so .. more

Jan 20, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

theatrereview_blacknativity_a_(byjennyplevin).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jenny Plevin

Black Arts Think Tank’s staging of Black Nativity by Langston Hughes was warm, electrifying and well-worth visiting again next year. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:24 PM Theater

The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Theater

10698647_720333121372247_8199482260305452468_n.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Public Theatre celebrated its 40th anniversary with the “Steampunk Circus of Metamorphosis.” The event transformed the company’s space in the Shops of Grand Avenue into a 19th-century carnival with wandering more

Sep 23, 2014 12:46 AM Theater

timthumb.jpg.jpe

Vets 76 (4222 W. Capitol Drive), a nonprofit veterans organization founded by a group of Vietnam veterans, integrates traditional and nontraditional approaches to more

Feb 26, 2014 6:13 PM Expresso

blogimage12411.jpe

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES