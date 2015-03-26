B-52S
JAG: The Complete Series
Inthe history of elaborate DVD box sets, few can top “JAG: The Complete Series.”The blue and white packaging is a trick to open and involves unsnapping thenaval officers’ shoulder boards on top, which allows you to open side panels,which en.. more
Ring in the Red, White and Pink
Dear Ruthie answers a letter from a reader worried about planning the perfect Valentine's Day, and plugs fun events including She Kills Monsters (Feb. 12-15) at UW-Milwaukee, The B-52s at Potawatomi's Northern Lights Theater Feb. 13, and Bl...
A Splash of Surf
The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more
The B-52s @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
In much the same way that their post-punk/new wave contemporaries Devo will always be “that 'Whip It' band,” no matter how much fans and critics extoll their many virtues, The B-52's—sorry, that should be “The B-52s, more
The B-52s
Are The B-52s the ultimate party band? Probably. The band's ultra-kitschy throwbacks to '60s rock 'n' roll made them cult favorites during the early days of punk and New Wave, before their rowdy hit “Love Shack” renewed the more
tUnE-yArDs, The Walkmen, Jimmy Cliff, Sublime and B-52s Join the Summerfest Lineup
Summerfest headliners are coming fast and furious now. Today the festival announced another 21 side-stage performers, including a couple of acclaimed indie-rock acts (The Walkmen and tUnE-yArDs), reggae legends Jimmy Cliff and Ziggy Marley, vetera.. more
Those Wild B-52s
Athens, Georgia became known as the home of R.E.M., but Michael Stipe and friends came out of a local scene that had already sent bands into the outer world. The most striking among them, the B-52s, made a splash with its 1979 debut album, embodyi.. more
The B-52s
WCM’s ‘Music and Times of Jane Austen’
Acknowledging the strong ties between classicalmusic and literature, the Wisconsin Conser Sense and Sensibility ,Classical Music/Dance more
Brewers vs. Astros
After a long stint on the road, the Brewers return home tonight to begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros.
Animal Collective Alienates Fans at Lollapalooza
Were the seeds of a potential Animal Collective backlash sewn at the band's ambient Saturday evening Lollapalooza set? I like the band well enough, but I found the half hour I caught fairly insufferable. Other critics concur, even ones unabashed.. more
Oct. 16-Oct. 22
