B*Right
Local Mixtape Round-Up: Gerald Walker, Amerika's Addiction, B*Right
With so many rap mixtapes hitting the Internet every week, it can be difficult to keep up with them all, especially since there's often no easy way to distinguish serious releases from the haphazard C-material drops that clutter Twitter feeds and .. more
Sep 28, 2011 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
B*Right Fire Shots on Their Debut Mixtape
I'm not going too far out on a limb predicting that B*Right are going to tick off or annoy a good chunk of the local rap scene, if they haven't already. The young Milwaukee rap group hit the ground running last year, gigging hard and promoting the.. more
Jan 5, 2011 7:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kings Go Forth w/ JC Brooks & the Uptown Sound
Between cleaning house at this year’s 88Nine Milwaukee Music Awards—where they took home honors for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“One Day”), Best New Artist and Most Likely to Blow Up—and signing to David Byrne&rsquo more
Jul 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments
Disguised as Birds’ Dueling Rock
"Fully Bonded," the opening track off Disguised as Birds' 2008 rock record Seeds Seeds ,Local Music more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Local Music 24 Comments