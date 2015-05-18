B.B. King
Jonny Lang @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Blues guitarist Jonny Lang and his crack band paid tribute to the late B.B. King Saturday night. more
May 18, 2015 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Two Rivers Psychological Drama
Oneof the most familiar faces from Milwaukee’s indie film culture, Mark Borchardt,co-stars in Two Rivers , a short by writer-director Melonie Gartner. The storyis set in the Wisconsin town of the same name against a backdrop of rumoredfactory .. more
Mar 13, 2015 3:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Halloween Thoughts of Valentine's Day
The Quasimondo recently announced its upcoming season. On Halloween I find myself thinking of their upcoming horror mid-February Valentine's Day show Love and Cthulhu. It's an interesting bit contrast--this February they're doing horror inspired .. more
Oct 31, 2013 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
B.B. King w/ Paul Cebar @ The Riverside Theater
Legendary blues man B.B. King celebrated his 87th birthday last fall, not that you would know that from the busy schedule he keeps. He could have easily retired some time ago, with both his musical,Concert Reviews more
Jun 3, 2013 10:10 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
B.B. King
B.B. King
B.B. King
This Week in Milwaukee
A whiff of the sinister ran through Delta Spirit's revival-spiked indie rock on the California group's 2010 full-length, History From Below, with songs like “9/11,” “Salt in the Wound” and “Devil Knows You're D more
Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
B.B. King (11/13)
The one and only king of the Blues is coming to Milwaukee! B.B. King will be performing at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, November 13 at 8pm. Check out the Riverside's ,Sponsored Events more
Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
B.B. King
B.B. King
Jun. 5 - Jun. 11
Thursday, June 5 Clamnation @ Jazz in the Park, 6 p.m. If last weekend’s RiverSplash! didn’t make it official enough, there can be no doubt that Milwaukee’s summer festival season has finally arrived now that Jazz in th... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee