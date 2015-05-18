RSS

B.B. King

concertreview_jonnylang.jpg.jpe

Blues guitarist Jonny Lang and his crack band paid tribute to the late B.B. King Saturday night. more

May 18, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

ihatehollywood_tworivers.jpg.jpe

Two Rivers - The Movie / Via Facebook

Oneof the most familiar faces from Milwaukee’s indie film culture, Mark Borchardt,co-stars in Two Rivers , a short by writer-director Melonie Gartner. The storyis set in the Wisconsin town of the same name against a backdrop of rumoredfactory .. more

Mar 13, 2015 3:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Quasimondo recently announced its upcoming season. On Halloween I find myself thinking of their upcoming horror mid-February Valentine's Day show Love and Cthulhu. It's an interesting bit contrast--this February they're doing horror inspired .. more

Oct 31, 2013 6:37 PM Theater

b.b. king.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Legendary blues man B.B. King celebrated his 87th birthday last fall, not that you would know that from the busy schedule he keeps. He could have easily retired some time ago, with both his musical,Concert Reviews more

Jun 3, 2013 10:10 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage18146.jpe

It's easy to take B.B. King for granted. For more than 60 years the elder statesman of blues has been touring rigorously, barely slowing down even as he entered his 80s. It was a sobering moment, then, when the widely influential... more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18137.jpe

It's easy to take B.B. King for granted. For more than 60 years the elder statesman of blues has been touring rigorously, barely slowing down even as he entered his 80s. It was a sobering moment, then, when the widely influential... more

Mar 26, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18132.jpe

It's easy to take B.B. King for granted. For more than 60 years the elder statesman of blues has been touring rigorously, barely slowing down even as he entered his 80s. It was a sobering moment, then, when the widely influential... more

Mar 25, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18117.jpe

A whiff of the sinister ran through Delta Spirit's revival-spiked indie rock on the California group's 2010 full-length, History From Below, with songs like “9/11,” “Salt in the Wound” and “Devil Knows You're D more

Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage9660.jpe

The one and only king of the Blues is coming to Milwaukee! B.B. King will be performing at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, November 13 at 8pm. Check out the Riverside's ,Sponsored Events more

Nov 13, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage11375.jpe

Few would argue the notion that B.B. King is the greatest living blues guitarist, a claim that he will once again prove when he takes the M&I Classic Rock Stage tonight. But there would be no legend without Lucille, his beloved Gibson guita... more

Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2414.jpe

It’s easy to take B.B. King for granted. For 60 years the elder statesman of blues has been touring rigorously, and even as he entered his 80s he barely slowed down. It was a sobering moment, then, w,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

121249670248453b3e4b978.jpg.jpe

Thursday, June 5 Clamnation @ Jazz in the Park, 6 p.m. If last weekend’s RiverSplash! didn’t make it official enough, there can be no doubt that Milwaukee’s summer festival season has finally arrived now that Jazz in th... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES