B.O.B.
Just How Fresh is Summerfest's 2014 Grounds Stage Lineup?
Mar 26, 2014 12:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
B.o.B. to Co-Headline PantherFest
The grand finale to UWM\'s welcome-week activities, PantherFest seems to draw a bigger lineup each year. This year organizers have planned two national headliners for the event, and today they announced the first: pop-rapper B.o.B., the Top 40 goo.. more
Aug 21, 2012 5:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
B.o.B.'s Adventures of Bobby Ray and the Case for Bad Rapping
Atlanta's rising star B.o.B. raps like English is not his native language, emphasizing the wrong words as if he doesn't always understand the meaning of what he's saying. He doesn't just gravitate toward cliches and easy rhymeshe delivers them wit.. more
Apr 28, 2010 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
RJD2 on Building a Different Kind of Beat
Ramble John “RJ” Krohn, better known by his stage name RJD2, still remembers the moment that inspired him to begin creating the instrumental hip-hop compositions that would become his signature.“The big light bulb went off in my head t more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
American Story
The narratives portrayed in imaginative installations, images and objects at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in its exhibition, "American Story," which runs through the end of the year, reveal national diversity while celebrating person... more
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mr. Jobs
Milwaukee job czar Donald Sykes discusses the city’s efforts to create employment Shepherd ,None more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 6 Comments