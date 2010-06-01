Baby Mama
After the Boomers: A Sketch Exploration
Judging from what’s available on his website, self-described neologist Nicholas Cialdini is a prolific playwright with a charming sense of humor. His work plays with intellectual pop culture in a refreshingly innovative way. I say this without h.. more
Jun 1, 2010 11:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Judicious Judge
Whensomeone’s professional reputation is unfairly smeared in public, it canbe self What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
The Trashing of Michelle
If millions of people are truly outragedover sexism in politics following the defeat of Sen. Hillary Clintonfor the Democratic presidential nomination, it’s obvious what the nexttarget should be: the brazen denigration of another accomplished wom... more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 2 Comments