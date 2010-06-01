RSS

Baby Mama

Judging from what’s available on his website, self-described neologist Nicholas Cialdini is a prolific playwright with a charming sense of humor. His work plays with intellectual pop culture in a refreshingly innovative way. I say this without h.. more

Jun 1, 2010 11:29 AM Theater

Whensomeone’s professional reputation is unfairly smeared in public, it canbe self What’s your take? ,Taking Liberties more

Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

blogimage2567.jpe

If millions of people are truly outragedover sexism in politics following the defeat of Sen. Hillary Clintonfor the Democratic presidential nomination, it’s obvious what the nexttarget should be: the brazen denigration of another accomplished wom... more

Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES