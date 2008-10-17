Babylon Circus
Enter the Labyrinth
A hero descends into a subterranean labyrinth to battle a monster with a taste for human flesh. The ancient Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur is at the root of three thousand years of grim sagas and fairy tales and Gothic adventures on page .. more
Oct 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
3 Guys Weekend: All The Great Books
With my schedule being what it’s been lately, it was exceedingly pleasant to go to a show with my wife Saturday night. As she isn’t normally into going into smaller venue shows, it’s quite an endorsement for In Tandem that she agreed to come to it.. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Babylon Circus
There’s something reassuring about international ska bands, a comfort that comes fr LastChild in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder, ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr. 17 - Apr. 23
Saturday, April 19 When and why did you start incorporating elements of music into the celebration? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee