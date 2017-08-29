RSS

The dog days of summer have slowed down Milwaukee’s new restaurant boom only slightly, with three notable opening in the past month: The Diplomat, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop and Snifters Tapas & Spirits. This month in closings, Hinterl... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:26 PM Dining Out

“Easy” is the operative word for the experience at the recently opened Easy Tyger. You’re put at ease immediately by the simplicity of the ambiance and the pleasant manner of the staff. The Easy Tyger dishes are more than imaginative. Th... more

Aug 16, 2016 3:55 PM Dining Out

Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more

Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Around MKE

Sugar Bee Farm, owned by landscaper Bryan Simon and food production consultant Ryan Dale, offers microgreens—shoots of vegetables picked just after the first leaves form—and mushrooms sustainably grown in Simon’s building that also houses t... more

Oct 27, 2015 8:41 PM Eat/Drink

“Master Chef” and “MasterChef Junior” co-host Graham Elliot releases his debut cookbook, Cooking Like a Master Chef, features 100 delicious and easily accessible recipes. Bacchus restaurant will host a four-course, wine-paired dinner ... more

Oct 27, 2015 7:54 PM Books

Jul 22, 2014 4:27 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

Has it been 20 years already? March was the 20th anniversary of the original Ristorante Bartolotta’s opening in the old heart of Wauwatosa. It is still housed in the late 19th-century Cream City brick former Pabst tavern more

Apr 11, 2013 6:58 PM Dining Preview

What would be a good choice of wine to go with a rack of lamb? How about with ahi tuna? Or would I be better off with a beer? Some choices are simple. The general rule says to go with red wines for red meat and whites for seafood. But today... more

May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

