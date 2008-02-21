The Bachelors
UW Men's Bball beat Illinois, move into tie for first place
<a onblur="try {parent.deselectBloggerImageGracefully();} catch(e) {}" href="http://bp1.blogger.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/R75GavqbjAI/AAAAAAAAAhw/jPmSVgf5UdM/s1600-h/2191_2.jpg"><img style="margin: 0pt 10px 10px 0pt; float: left; cursor: pointer;" src="htt.. more
Feb 21, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
"Thriller" Turns 25, Gets Remixed
Epic faced an obvious problem marketing their 25th anniversary edition of Michael Jackson's Thriller: Everyone already owns the album. So, in addition to the requisite bonus DVD, the label packaged their set with five star-driven remixes, which ul.. more
Feb 12, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Bachelors
Like so many 30-something bachelors, the heroes in the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s Guys on Ice ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Bachelors
Like so many 30-something bachelors, the heroes in the Milwaukee RepertoryTheatre's lates Guys on Ice ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee