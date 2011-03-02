Back And Forth
Shmitz, Becher, WHT, Back and Forth
Local playwright and funnyman Patrick Schmitz is a busy guy. This month he has not one, but two different scripts making their formal debut in two different formats.Today's...or, actually...This Sunday's Tom Sawyer On March 6th, Wisconsin Hybr.. more
Mar 2, 2011 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for New Patrick Schmitz Show
Some time ago, Patrick Schmitz exhaustively interviewed an exhaustive number of people involved in local theatre. (75, actually.) It was research for an upcoming script about life in local, Midwestern theatre. Some time ago, there was a reading.. more
Oct 20, 2010 4:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream
This loaded concert brings more major contemporary R&B singers to Milwaukee than the city usually hosts in an entire season. As the top of the bill is Keyshia Cole, whose offsets her urbane, adult-contemporary friendly sound with a streetwi... more
May 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Labor of Love
It's a Milwaukee version of the challenge "Build and They Shall Come." The passi Ministry of Fear ,A&E Feature more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature