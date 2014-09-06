RSS
Backbeat Books
Who’s on Film?
Sep 6, 2014 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Exit Music: The Radiohead Story (Backbeat), by Mac Randall
The final chapter on rock history might yet be written, but meanwhile, it looks as if Radiohead could be the music's last superstar band. In his linear, blow-by-blow account, American music writer Mac Randall traces the band's emotional ene... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
‘Speaking of Happiness’ Through Dance
When I think of happiness, I think of my European friends deeming the quest for it as “so American.” When a character in a Theatre X play cried “I just want to be happy” on tour overseas, it was a surefire laugh line, taken by the more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!