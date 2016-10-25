Background Checks
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
Why College Students Shouldn’t Pack Heat
In Wisconsin, Republican state Rep. Jesse Kremer of Kewaskum and state Sen. Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg responded to the recent mass shooting at an Oregon community college with an appalling bill to force Wisconsin college campuses to stop b... more
Oct 20, 2015 10:02 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more
Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Democratic Attorney General Candidates Provide a Show of Unity in Milwaukee
It was a tough campaign, but this morning, the three Democratic candidates for attorney general put that behind them and came together to let the state know that all of them are firmly backing nominee Susan Happ in her upcoming battle with the GOP.. more
Aug 15, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: We Must Transform Our Culture of Violence
“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more
Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Let’s Talk About Reducing Gun Violence
Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more
Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Obama Supporters Are Now ‘Organizing for Action’
President Barack Obama won two national elections thanks, in large part, to his campaign’s ability to link his deep and wide grassroots support with the latest social more
Jun 5, 2013 4:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Taking a Stand Against Gun Violence
Jeri Bonavia is the executive director of WAVE Educational Fund, a statewide, grassroots organization dedicated to preventing gun violence. more
Apr 25, 2013 4:47 PM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff
Soft on Crime: Protecting the 'Second Amendment Rights' of Thugs and Terrorists
What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more
Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM Joe Conason News Features
Keep Guns Out of the Hands of Domestic Abusers
Milwaukeeans were shocked and saddened by two high-profile shootings of domestic abuse victims last year. In October, three women were fatally shot at the Azana Salon & Spa in Brookfield, and on Christmas Eve more
Jan 23, 2013 5:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
MPD Chief Flynn: Stop the Slow-Motion Mass Murder in the City
Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more
Jan 23, 2013 5:03 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee’s Leading Anti-gun Violence Advocate Invited to White House to Advise Vice President Biden
Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more
Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: The Split Within the National Rifle Association
The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more
Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Fajitas Grill Comes to Farwell and Brady
Bring on the fajitas! The Brady Street area has another new restaurant in the Fajitas Grill (1673 N. Farwell Ave.), located in the former and short-lived La Dolce Vita. The Moroccan theme is gone but the techno furnishings remain, creating ... more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Trying to Clarify Our Confusing Gun Laws
All right let me try to clarify some misunderstandings about the gun article I wrote this week. First of all, due to last-minute editorial changes, I unfortunately made it seem as if DA John Chisholm was referring to straw purchases or l.. more
Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Extreme Shakespeare
The strength of Shakespeare comes from the evocative power of his language and his profound insight into human nature. One sign of that strength is the survival of his work, not only in elite settings but in popular culture. Another is the abilit.. more
Jan 21, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Think You Know John McCain?
Sen. John McCain likes to say that the “appearance of impropriety” createdby The Arizona Republic ,Think You Know John McCain? more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Study Suggests Additional Background Checks Deter Gun Deaths
In the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre,the deadliest one-man shooting rampage in U.S. history, Seung-Hui Chokilled 32 people with guns he purchased from licensed dealers. Underfederal law, Cho should have been forbidden to purchase firearms since... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski News Features 1 Comments