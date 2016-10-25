RSS

Background Checks

russfeingold.jpg.jpe

“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more

Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM News Features 14 Comments

takingliberties.jpg.jpe

In Wisconsin, Republican state Rep. Jesse Kremer of Kewaskum and state Sen. Devin LeMahieu of Oostburg responded to the recent mass shooting at an Oregon community college with an appalling bill to force Wisconsin college campuses to stop b... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:02 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

news1_candidates.jpg.jpe

Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more

Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

ag candidates.jpg.jpe

It was a tough campaign, but this morning, the three Democratic candidates for attorney general put that behind them and came together to let the state know that all of them are firmly backing nominee Susan Happ in her upcoming battle with the GOP.. more

Aug 15, 2014 6:05 PM Daily Dose

ceasefirepa-vigil-handgun.jpg.jpe

“When people go to pray on a Sunday and then are murdered, something is wrong in our country. When people go to a theater and are murdered, something is wrong with more

Aug 7, 2013 1:19 AM Expresso

1103726.jpg.jpe

Too often, those who are upset about gun violence throw their hands up in the air and say that the problem is too big to solve.Yes, reducing gun violence is a big problem more

Jul 17, 2013 5:39 PM Expresso

121204_barack_obama_ap_605.jpg.jpe

President Barack Obama won two national elections thanks, in large part, to his campaign’s ability to link his deep and wide grassroots support with the latest social more

Jun 5, 2013 4:31 PM News Features

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Jeri Bonavia is the executive director of WAVE Educational Fund, a statewide, grassroots organization dedicated to preventing gun violence. more

Apr 25, 2013 4:47 PM Off the Cuff

what-gun-to-purchase-consider-9mm-pistol-self-defense.jpg.jpe

What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more

Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM News Features

gun-recalls-do-we-need-regulation-3.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeans were shocked and saddened by two high-profile shootings of domestic abuse victims last year. In October, three women were fatally shot at the Azana Salon & Spa in Brookfield, and on Christmas Eve more

Jan 23, 2013 5:13 PM News Features

news.widea.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more

Jan 23, 2013 5:03 PM News Features

bilde.jpg.jpe

Jeri Bonavia, founder of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort (WAVE), wasn’t sure why she, along with 14 others, was selected to meet with Vice President Joe Biden and Attorney General Eric Holder to discuss gun violence more

Jan 23, 2013 12:06 AM News Features

expresso.jpg.jpe

The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more

Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Expresso

blogimage10569.jpe

Bring on the fajitas! The Brady Street area has another new restaurant in the Fajitas Grill (1673 N. Farwell Ave.), located in the former and short-lived La Dolce Vita. The Moroccan theme is gone but the techno furnishings remain, creating ... more

Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

All right  let me try to clarify some misunderstandings about the gun article I wrote this week. First of all, due to last-minute editorial changes, I unfortunately made it seem as if DA John Chisholm was referring to straw purchases or l.. more

Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

The strength of Shakespeare comes from the evocative power of his language and his profound insight into human nature. One sign of that strength is the survival of his work, not only in elite settings but in popular culture. Another is the abilit.. more

Jan 21, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Sen. John McCain likes to say that the “appearance of impropriety” createdby The Arizona Republic ,Think You Know John McCain? more

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

In the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre,the deadliest one-man shooting rampage in U.S. history, Seung-Hui Chokilled 32 people with guns he purchased from licensed dealers. Underfederal law, Cho should have been forbidden to purchase firearms since... more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES