The Backyard
Patios Built for Summer Drinking
The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more
May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Head to These Bars for Halloween
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more
Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Best Outdoor Drinking Spots in Milwaukee
With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more
Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Color Me Rainbow Bright
Ruthie discusses the significance of PrideFest and plugs other exciting events including the Big Gay 5K at Veterans park on June 4, the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Wars at The Backyard on June 4 and Bay View Gallery Night on June 5. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:50 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Jazz Around Milwaukee
As a recentAround Milwaukee established, opportunities abound to see live music inMilwaukee this summer. But supposing you are persnickety about what sort ofsounds bounce about your cochlea, let’s see what is on the horizon in the wayof the re.. more
May 28, 2015 5:05 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Street Eats
This weekend the Shepherd Express kicks off season three of our family friendly Street Eats Mobile Food Festival at Catalano Square Friday, May 15. more
May 12, 2015 8:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Eat/Drink
Susan Troller Talks 'City Chicks'
Keeping chickens in cities is not a new phenomenon. It was only recently, though, that Milwaukee legalized the right for urbanites to keep chickens in their backyards, joining a growing trend of urban areas allowing residents to raise fowl ... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Holiday Wizardry in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jack Johnson w/ G. Love
Hawaiian surfing enthusiast Jack Johnson writes simple, acoustic folk- pop songs that ask nothing of their listeners. Jackson’s attitude is so low-key that it seems possible he’s genuinely unaware that he’s one of the music industry&rsqu more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee