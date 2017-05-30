RSS

The Backyard

The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more

May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Brew City Booze

TheBrick Pub and Grill  DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more

Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Brew City Booze

Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more

Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Brew City Booze

With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more

Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Around MKE

Ruthie discusses the significance of PrideFest and plugs other exciting events including the Big Gay 5K at Veterans park on June 4, the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Wars at The Backyard on June 4 and Bay View Gallery Night on June 5. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:50 PM Hear Me Out

As a recentAround Milwaukee established, opportunities abound to see live music inMilwaukee this summer. But supposing you are persnickety about what sort ofsounds bounce about your cochlea, let’s see what is on the horizon in the wayof the re.. more

May 28, 2015 5:05 PM Around MKE

This weekend the Shepherd Express kicks off season three of our family friendly Street Eats Mobile Food Festival at Catalano Square Friday, May 15. more

May 12, 2015 8:17 PM Eat/Drink

Keeping chickens in cities is not a new phenomenon. It was only recently, though, that Milwaukee legalized the right for urbanites to keep chickens in their backyards, joining a growing trend of urban areas allowing residents to raise fowl ... more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more

Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Hawaiian surfing enthusiast Jack Johnson writes simple, acoustic folk- pop songs that ask nothing of their listeners. Jackson’s attitude is so low-key that it seems possible he’s genuinely unaware that he’s one of the music industry&rsqu more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

