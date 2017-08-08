RSS

Bad Example Productions

Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:35 PM Theater

Ruthie answers a letter from a reader wondering if it’s too soon to take serious steps with a boyfriend who has to finish college out of state in the fall. Exciting upcoming events include: Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Aug. 1-6; Rugby 101 wit... more

Aug 1, 2017 12:32 PM Dear Ruthie

Contemporary British author Alan Moore once said: “Orwell was almost exactly wrong in a strange way. He thought the world would end with Big Brother watching us, but it ended with us watching Big Brother.” Next month, Alchemist Theatre and Bad .. more

Jan 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Intro Being a theatre critic who attends 100kknd shows annually, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season,  continues through May as reg.. more

Aug 3, 2012 12:59 PM Theater

 Romeo and Juliet is such a tired plot that it rarely gets produced. This is weird considering that there have been quite a few productions of Macbeth and Hamlet over the course of the past few years. Overexposure never slows THOSE productions... more

Jul 13, 2012 2:12 PM Theater

Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

So often it's the substance of things beyond the stage that make for a theatre experience. When I went out to see a show last night at the Alchemist it was snowing. Heavily. For various reasons I guess I decided to walk it to the theatre in wha.. more

Mar 3, 2012 8:45 PM Theater

 Next March, Bad Example Productions (perhaps inadvertently) follows a pattern established a couple of years ago by New York’s Godlight Theater as it presents George Orwell’s 1984 as the dystopian follow-up to a production of Fahrenheit 451 a l.. more

Nov 8, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of t.. more

Aug 4, 2011 2:08 PM Theater

New theatre company Bad Example Productions opened its first show last nightRay Bradbury’s Faherneheit 451 at the Alchemist Theatre. A modest crowd turned out for the second dystopian drama to open at the Alchemist this summer.Stuffy Background.. more

Jul 9, 2010 8:20 PM Theater

With things being as active as they are, I’m looking forward to a day when there are as many tiny, indie theatre companies as there are local bands. With a number of local theatre spaces providing reasonable rates to new and emerging companies, m.. more

Jun 23, 2010 10:35 PM Theater

Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that u,Tod... more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater’s acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and having a little fun with a song-and-dance routine i... more

Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 In the early 1980s, Milwaukee had just one sushi bar: Koto. But times have changed, and even suburbs like Greenfield and Brookfield now have multiple options for Japanese food. Bluemound Road in Wauke,Dining Out more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

%uFFFDYou might not guess it based on the sparse setting, but EE-Sane offers some of the best Southeast Asian food in Milwaukee. The small restaurant, which specializes in items from Thailand and Laos, i,Dining Out more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

The 10-piece soul/funk ensemble looked to be in high spirits as they dug into a lively sho Point Blank ,Concert Reviews more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Choosing Sonia Sotomayor as his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court will allow Barack The New Yorker ,News Features more

Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Latino Arts ushers in the annual Carnaval celebration tonight with a 5 p.m. opening of its gallery’s new exhibition by politicized tapestry artist Antonio Martorell followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance by composer and trombonist William Cepe... more

Feb 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments

Red accents and dim lighting cloak this bungalow-styled tavern from the street. Candles on each table light the room in a soft glow and the Beatles' "All You Need Is Lov,A&E Feature more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

