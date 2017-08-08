Bad Example Productions
Neil Gaiman's Enchantingly Disorienting 'Coraline'
Neil Gaiman’s Coraline The Musical makes it to the small stage in enchantingly disorienting melody, thanks to Bad Example Productions at the Tenth Street Theatre. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Summer Lovin', Had Me a Blast
Ruthie answers a letter from a reader wondering if it’s too soon to take serious steps with a boyfriend who has to finish college out of state in the fall. Exciting upcoming events include: Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Aug. 1-6; Rugby 101 wit... more
Aug 1, 2017 12:32 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
A Return to 1984 in 2015 at the Alchemist
Contemporary British author Alan Moore once said: “Orwell was almost exactly wrong in a strange way. He thought the world would end with Big Brother watching us, but it ended with us watching Big Brother.” Next month, Alchemist Theatre and Bad .. more
Jan 24, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Year In Review Part Three: April through July
Intro Being a theatre critic who attends 100kknd shows annually, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season, continues through May as reg.. more
Aug 3, 2012 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Odd, Ends and Gender with Bad Example
Romeo and Juliet is such a tired plot that it rarely gets produced. This is weird considering that there have been quite a few productions of Macbeth and Hamlet over the course of the past few years. Overexposure never slows THOSE productions... more
Jul 13, 2012 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Power Dynamics Flipped in 'Juliet and Romeo'
Modern productions of Shakespeare sometimes switch things up with respect to gender. The late Milwaukee Shakespeare created a memorable production of The Taming of the Shrew in which men played all of the roles. This summer... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Before And Beyond the Stage
So often it's the substance of things beyond the stage that make for a theatre experience. When I went out to see a show last night at the Alchemist it was snowing. Heavily. For various reasons I guess I decided to walk it to the theatre in wha.. more
Mar 3, 2012 8:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
1984 Auditions: Online registration
Next March, Bad Example Productions (perhaps inadvertently) follows a pattern established a couple of years ago by New York’s Godlight Theater as it presents George Orwell’s 1984 as the dystopian follow-up to a production of Fahrenheit 451 a l.. more
Nov 8, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2010/2011 Year In Review: Part Four
With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of t.. more
Aug 4, 2011 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fahrenheit 451: The Temperature at Which Paper Gets Really, Really Hot
New theatre company Bad Example Productions opened its first show last nightRay Bradbury’s Faherneheit 451 at the Alchemist Theatre. A modest crowd turned out for the second dystopian drama to open at the Alchemist this summer.Stuffy Background.. more
Jul 9, 2010 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Two New Theatre Companies Debut in July
With things being as active as they are, I’m looking forward to a day when there are as many tiny, indie theatre companies as there are local bands. With a number of local theatre spaces providing reasonable rates to new and emerging companies, m.. more
Jun 23, 2010 10:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Downtown Dining Week
Through Thursday, June 10, over 35 participating restaurants will be offering special three-course menus for $10 at lunch and $20 or $30 at dinner as part of Milwaukee’s annual Downtown Dining Week promotion. more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Examined Life
Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that u,Tod... more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rufus Wainwright: Milwaukee at Last!
In 2007, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright gave a spectacular concert at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater, making good use of the theater’s acoustics to sing an a cappella Irish traditional, and having a little fun with a song-and-dance routine i... more
Oct 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Takara)
In the early 1980s, Milwaukee had just one sushi bar: Koto. But times have changed, and even suburbs like Greenfield and Brookfield now have multiple options for Japanese food. Bluemound Road in Wauke,Dining Out more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
EE-Sane’s Taste of Thailand, Laos
%uFFFDYou might not guess it based on the sparse setting, but EE-Sane offers some of the best Southeast Asian food in Milwaukee. The small restaurant, which specializes in items from Thailand and Laos, i,Dining Out more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Kings Go Forth @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The 10-piece soul/funk ensemble looked to be in high spirits as they dug into a lively sho Point Blank ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews
Supreme Court Pick Already a Winner
Choosing Sonia Sotomayor as his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court will allow Barack The New Yorker ,News Features more
Jun 1, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
William Cepeda and Antonio Martorell
Latino Arts ushers in the annual Carnaval celebration tonight with a 5 p.m. opening of its gallery’s new exhibition by politicized tapestry artist Antonio Martorell followed by a 7:30 p.m. performance by composer and trombonist William Cepe... more
Feb 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments
Shot Through the Heart
Red accents and dim lighting cloak this bungalow-styled tavern from the street. Candles on each table light the room in a soft glow and the Beatles' "All You Need Is Lov,A&E Feature more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen A&E Feature 1 Comments