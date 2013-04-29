Bad Religion
AWOLNATION, Matt and Kim, Grouplove Among Summerfest's U.S. Cellular Connection Stage Headliners
The lineup roll out at Summerfest continues. This morning the festival announced its U.S. Cellular Connection Stage headliners.June 26 8:00 pm twenty one pilots 10:00 pm GrouploveJune 27 8:00 pm Capital Cities .. more
Apr 29, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bad Religion Turns 30, Gives Away Free Live Album
It's easy to take Bad Religion for granted. They've been a stable presence in the greater punk scene for decades, never sidelined by breakups or extended hiatuses. They still play the Warped Tour more years than not, and they still release solid n.. more
May 21, 2010 6:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Thread Baring
Through Friday, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery displays a provocative concept: masculine artists working in the traditionally feminine art form of fiber. The gallery’s current exhibition featuring nationally renow... more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ballini & Ogburn
As they do every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, local singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, a Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee