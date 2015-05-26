RSS

Badger Meter

presentmusic.jpg.jpe

Present Music’s Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim has always favored low barriers between performers and audience. Sometimes, he has endeavored to lower the wall altogether. Once again, Present Music has allowed its audience for contemporary... more

May 26, 2015 7:43 PM Classical Music

blogimage5634.jpe

Folk-pop singer Jewel embraced her inner Sufjan Stevens on her latest U.S. tour, writing a song about every city she visited. Her tribute to Milwaukee, which she performed at the Pabst Theater at her June 3 stop, is a giggled melange of Wikipedia-.. more

Jul 26, 2010 1:45 PM On Music

Milwaukee’s Green Machine Fue What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Cover Story more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 12 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES