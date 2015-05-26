Badger Meter
Voting for Present Music
Present Music’s Artistic Director Kevin Stalheim has always favored low barriers between performers and audience. Sometimes, he has endeavored to lower the wall altogether. Once again, Present Music has allowed its audience for contemporary... more
May 26, 2015 7:43 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Jewel Wrote a Song About Milwaukee
Folk-pop singer Jewel embraced her inner Sufjan Stevens on her latest U.S. tour, writing a song about every city she visited. Her tribute to Milwaukee, which she performed at the Pabst Theater at her June 3 stop, is a giggled melange of Wikipedia-.. more
Jul 26, 2010 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee’s Green Machine
Milwaukee's Green Machine
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff Around MKE 12 Comments