Badgercare
Health Care For Everyone
Our health system suffers from too many for-profit entities seeking their cut. But a simple solution is now out there: Bring back the public option. In Wisconsin, this means expanding BadgerCare so it can compete with private insurance comp... more
Walker Doesn’t Have to Slash UW and Education Funding
Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more
Scott Walker Can Save UW by Embracing Obamacare
If Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker wants to run on his budget-crafting acumen—and show his billionaire donors that he’s an independent thinker—he would fully embrace the Affordable Care Act and scuttle his own version of health care reform. Wal... more
Walker’s Budget Deficit Hits $2.2 Billion
Wisconsin will face a $2.2 billion deficit in the next budget. Scott Walker is blaming President Obama but Walker’s own agenda helped to create the deficit. more
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Five Referendum Questions on County Ballot
Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more
Does Mary Burke ‘Unequivocally’ Support Obamacare?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Walker’s Wisconsin Is a New—and Struggling—Wisconsin
A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more
Scott Walker’s Health Care Reform Created a Coverage Gap
Milwaukee County Referendum Questions Move Forward
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Immoral Health Care Reform
This is a landmark week for those who have fought for access to affordable health care. Across the country, millions of Americans—including some of this nation’s more
Understanding Obamacare: Open Enrollment Period Ends March 31
Question: Do I have to be concerned about the end of the open enrollment period on March 31 if I don’t buy an individual policy? more
Understanding Obamacare: At Least 10 Million Have New Insurance Coverage
Question: How many people have already signed up for Obamacare?Answer: Figures show that at least 10 million Americans have new health insurance thanks to more
Understanding Obamacare: You Still Have Time to Enroll
Question: Do I still have time to sign up for Obamacare?Answer: Yes, the Affordable Care Act gives people ample opportunity to sign up for quality and affordable health care more
The World According to Scott Walker
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more
Issue of the Week: The Fair Wage Movement
Pope Francis, living wage, minimum wage, David Bowen, Milwaukee County, Center on Wisconsin Strategy, COWS, UW-Milwaukee, fast food, service industry, health care, income inequality, Medicaid, BadgerCare, FoodShare, Earned Income Tax Credit... more
Issue of the Week: Walker Should Fully Expand Medicaid
Sometimes the simplest solution is the best one.That’s true in the case of the Medicaid expansion as set forth in the Affordable Care Act. The law more
Understanding Obamacare: Navigators Will Help You Enroll
Question: Can I speak to someone about signing up for Obamacare? Or must I sign up through the website?Answer: Thanks to Obamacare, tens of millions of Americans more
Obamacare in Wisconsin: Can We Make the Affordable Care Act Work?
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Obamacare.Yes, the Affordable Care Act survived a defunding attempt that crippled Washington. But the more
Walker’s $100 Million Tax Scam
Golly, can anybody in this state think of a better way to spend $100 million than trying to buy Wisconsin voters with a 13-buck tip? more
