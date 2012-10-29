RSS

Bain

mitty.jpg.jpe

"I'm a son of Detroit. I was born in Detroit. My dad was head of a car company. I like American cars," said Mitt Romney when he met with President Obama to discuss foreign policy. "And I would do nothing to hurt... more

Oct 29, 2012 5:01 PM News Features

2012-09-22t193610z_1_cbre88l1igi00_rtroptp_3_usa-campaign-leder.jpg.jpe

Amid the ongoing uproar over Mitt Romney's snooty remarks at a Florida fundraiser concerning the "47%" who pay no federal income taxes, the party's high-rolling host hasn't drawn quite as much attention... more

Oct 1, 2012 3:15 PM News Features

blogimage19739.jpe

On the same day that Mitt Romney cracked his birther "joke," new evidence indicated that he and his partners... more

Sep 4, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage18873.jpe

Newark Mayor Cory Booker's emotional televised plea to "stop attacking private equity... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES