Bakery
Historic Mitchell Street Market Place Prepares for Grand Opening
Friday, Feb 12 at 9 am marks the grand opening of theHistoric Mitchell Street Market Place, a blast from the past that will becomepart of Mitchell Street’s future.The grocery store will include a full service meat and delidepartment, a ful.. more
Feb 11, 2016 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
North Shore Boulangerie Brings Fresh Bread and Pastries to Shorewood
Americans are used to a fairly limited selection of bakedgoods. Cookies, muffins and a few other bakery items are the staples of caféand coffee shop menus here. A new bakery in Shorewood, however, is bringingmuch more to the table for early mor.. more
Jun 18, 2014 6:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
BB’s: Wisconsin Avenue’s New Restaurant
BB’s (which stands for Build-a-Breakfast, Build-a-Burger) is a restaurant and bar co-owned by Alaa Musa (of Casablanca on Brady Street) and Omar Amin. This casual dining spot opened earlier this month and is all about creating your own meal... more
May 21, 2014 2:05 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Confessions: March 17
I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more
Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Soup’s On Gets a Second Life as a Cookbook
As the owner of Soup’s On in the Third Ward for nearly a decade, Mary Krimmer took a lot of requests, often from customers with special dietary needs or ideas for breakfast soups or brussels sprout soups or other creations. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Compassionate Cake’s Customized Vegan Treats
Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more
Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Organic Caramels With a Local Twist
Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more
Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Alterra at Home in Bay View
Alterra adds to its growing café empire with a new location in Bay View (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). The building, which is also the new home of Alterra's baking operations, sits at a prime location where Kinnickinnic, Howell and Lincoln a... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Rocket Baby Bakery Takes Flight
The vivid purple exterior of Rocket Baby Bakery (6822 W. North Ave.) offers little clue of the interior. Inside it has the classic feel of an early-20th-century bakery, with tile floors, marble counters and a wooden ceiling. The front windo... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Temper Trap w/ Delphic and The Hundred in the Hands
Like so many alternative-rock groups formed around 2005, Australia’s Temper Trap began as post-punk revivalists, but they had broadened their palette considerably by the time they released their 2009 album, Conditions . The record has more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Art of Jaime Hernandez: The Secrets of Life and Death (Abrams), by Todd Hignite
Love and Rockets, the comic book introduced in 1981 by brothers Jaime, Gilbert and Mario Hernandez, marked a turning point in comics and pop culture. Its everyday stories of ethnically diverse youth in California’s punk milieu were unlike a... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Another reason to love Casey McGehee
As though his legitimate candidacy for ROY, his crazy good BA, and the grand slam weren't enough, check out one of Tom H's twitters from tonight:Haudricourt Watching McGehee scream into his helmet after grand slam was priceless. He was still upset.. more
Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
John The Savage
It didn’t take long for the Milwaukee music scene to embrace John The Savage, a grou Kitchen Voodoo ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Made From Scratch
Thedoors may be closed for the season, but the ovens at Amaranth Bakery& Cafe certainly won’t be growing cold this summer. OwnersStephanie Shipley and David Boucher are selling a large selection oftheir baked goods at two local farmers’ markets: ... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Grand Parade
Reverence for Genesis' early Peter Gabriel output is so great that there are no less than a half dozen Genesis cover bands that limit themselves to the band's prog-rock material. Some of these bands, like ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Chez Jacques)
Thestrongest coffee in town is one reason for stopping at Chez Jacques(1022 S. First Another is the wonderful croissants, fl,Dining Out more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Short Order 1 Comments