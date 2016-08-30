RSS
Balistreri'S Bluemound Inn
2016 Pizza Guide
A guide to some of the Milwaukee area’s finest pizzerias. more
Aug 30, 2016 2:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Balistreri Means Pizza
For Wauwatosans and West Siders, Balistreri and pizza are a classic coupling. They go together like cream and coffee. For decades, the original Balistreri’s (812 N. 68th St.) has focused on serving pizza and preparing more
Jun 7, 2013 4:18 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Balistreri's Bluemound Inn Still Going Strong
Balistreri's Bluemound Inn adds Italian accents to the feel of a classic supper club. You enter into the barroom, where you will almost always find a few regulars enjoying a drink. White linen tablecloths adorned with butcher paper dot the ... more
Dec 15, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
