RSS

Balkan

blogimage18813.jpe

A touch of Appalachian spring can sometimes be heard amid the Balkan melancholy, wiry rhythms and whirling dance steps of Harmonia. The Cleveland band, founded by third-generation American Walt Mahovlich of Hungarian-Croatian heritage... more

May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage18619.jpe

If Weather Report had blown in from the Eastern bloc, they might have sounded something like Choban Elektrik. On their new CD, the New York band infuses a slippery, shifting fusion sound with distinctly Balkan, east-of-the-Adriatic melodies... more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Meryl Streep is an actress of astonishing range, fully inhabiting characters in films as different as Sophie’s Choice and Mama Mia. In Theater of War, a documentary on the 2006 New York production of Mother Courage and Her Children, we watch as .. more

Dec 1, 2010 2:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6120.jpe

Ilija’sPlace (3701 E. Squire Ave.) is a former corner bar on a side street inCudahy. It’s worth looking for. Inside is a friendly ethnic sensoryoverload with walls covered in icons, geomet,Dining Out more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES