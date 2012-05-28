Balkan
Harmonia
A touch of Appalachian spring can sometimes be heard amid the Balkan melancholy, wiry rhythms and whirling dance steps of Harmonia. The Cleveland band, founded by third-generation American Walt Mahovlich of Hungarian-Croatian heritage... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Choban Elektrik
If Weather Report had blown in from the Eastern bloc, they might have sounded something like Choban Elektrik. On their new CD, the New York band infuses a slippery, shifting fusion sound with distinctly Balkan, east-of-the-Adriatic melodies... more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Theater of War
Meryl Streep is an actress of astonishing range, fully inhabiting characters in films as different as Sophie’s Choice and Mama Mia. In Theater of War, a documentary on the 2006 New York production of Mother Courage and Her Children, we watch as .. more
Dec 1, 2010 2:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Short Orders (Ilija’s Place)
Ilija’sPlace (3701 E. Squire Ave.) is a former corner bar on a side street inCudahy. It’s worth looking for. Inside is a friendly ethnic sensoryoverload with walls covered in icons, geomet,Dining Out more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 1 Comments